MotoGP / San Marino GP / Breaking news

Iannone ruled out of Misano due to shoulder injury

Iannone ruled out of Misano due to shoulder injury
By:
Sep 14, 2019, 2:27 PM

Aprilia MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been ruled out of the San Marino Grand Prix after aggravating an old shoulder injury in a bruising Misano weekend.

The one-time premier class race winner suffered three crashes across the four free practice sessions at Misano, two of which occurring on Saturday in FP3 and FP4.

Iannone had aggravated an old left shoulder injury in his Friday tumble, and did further damage to it when he fell at the Caro Hairpin at the end of the lap during the 30-minute final practice prior to qualifying.

He was taken to the medical centre for checks, and missed Q1 as a result. He has now been declared unfit to carry on due to “left shoulder trauma”.

Iannone has endured a tough first season aboard the RS-GP, with just two top 10 finishes leaving him with just 27 points in 16th in the standings.

Earlier this weekend it was announced Iannone and his brother Angelo would take over as controversial Moto3 rider Romano Fenati’s manager from the San Marino GP onwards.

The Snipers rider has endured a similarly bruising weekend to his new manager, however, and has been declared unfit to continue at Misano.

Misano has been unkind to several Moto2 riders also this weekend, with crashes for Tasca Racing’s Mattia Pasini and Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter leaving them with a fractured 12th vertebra and a right collarbone fracture respectively.

Neither will take any further part in the San Marino GP weekend, and are in doubt for next weekend’s Aragon race.

Marquez, Rossi summoned over qualifying clash

Marquez, Rossi summoned over qualifying clash
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event San Marino GP
Drivers Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Teams Aprilia Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

