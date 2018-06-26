Iannone: "Special" Aprilia contract has options beyond 2020

Aprilia's new recruit Andrea Iannone says he signed "a very special contract" with his new employer, with options that go beyond the standard two-year MotoGP factory contract cycle.

Iannone, who currently rides for Suzuki, will replace Scott Redding at the Italian manufacturer's works outfit for 2019 and '20, partnering Aleix Espargaro.

Aprilia will be Iannone's fourth MotoGP outfit following stints at Pramac Ducati, the Ducati works team and Suzuki - the Italian yet to spend more than two years at a team.

“For me it's not just a change of brand, but a very different commitment,” Iannone said of his upcoming move.

“We have a very special contract, with some very interesting aspects, which aren't necessarily limited to two years and could become much longer.

“I believe in this project and this challenge, and even if I have to start from scratch a little, I am not afraid.

“I have great confidence in this Italian company, and I think I can contribute many useful things.”

The Italian initially targeted remaining with his current employer Suzuki, but his much-improved form this year proved insufficient after a particularly poor 2017 and the Hamamatsu firm moved to sign Moto2 ace Joan Mir instead.

Iannone's Suzuki exit and subsequent signing with Aprilia was swiftly followed by the Mir announcement that completed MotoGP's 2019 factory team roster just six races into the '18 season.

Fellow Italian MotoGP riders Danilo Petrucci and Valentino Rossi have previously expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of the rider market, and Iannone has now echoed KTM's Bradley Smith in advocating for a football-style period for intra-team moves.

“A rule should be put in place that only allows for a market window of two months after the summer break, and that is enough,” Iannone said.

Additional reporting by German Garcia Casanova and Lena Buffa