Iannone beats Dovizioso by 0.041s on second Qatar test day

Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone went quickest on the second day of MotoGP's final pre-season test in Qatar.

The Italian dethroned former Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso from the top spot by 0.041s in the final half-hour of the session, courtesy of a 1m54.586s effort.

With the daytime heat of the session's early hours not representative of the conditions expected for the MotoGP season-opening night race at the same track later this month, there was a customarily sluggish start to the day's proceedings.

Ducati works rider Jorge Lorenzo was the only rider to bother with any meaningful running in the first two hours of the session, while the third hour was then largely chalked off with the arrival of light rain.

The track action eventually picked up, with Lorenzo's Ducati teammate Dovizioso assuming a narrow lead over Honda pair Marc Marquez and Cal Crutchlow, before a red flag suspended running 11 minutes before the halfway point.

The culprits were three privateer riders – Pramac Ducati pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller, as well as Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco – all going down at Turn 1.

Iannone took over out front once the session resumed, before Dovizioso reclaimed the spot with a 1m54.734s effort - the first sub-1m55s lap of the test.

An hour after that, the Ducati man improved to a 1m54.627s, which remained the time to beat until Iannone's late effort.

Reigning champion Marquez crashed with an hour left while running a new Honda aero fairing, but soon rejoined to post a laptime that proved enough for third place.

Zarco was the top Yamaha in fourth, ahead of Iannone's Suzuki teammate Alex Rins and LCR rider Crutchlow.

The top six had all improved on Maverick Vinales' opening-day benchmark, as did the Yamaha rider himself, although going just 0.002s quicker left him only seventh in the order.

Pramac duo Petrucci and Miller were next up, while Honda's Dani Pedrosa made up the top 10 just ahead of Yamaha's Valentino Rossi.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro, LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami and Lorenzo were the only other riders to lap within a second of Iannone.

Bradley Smith led the way for KTM in 16th, as his regular teammate Pol Espargaro, continuing his recovery from injury, sat out the running in favour of test rider Mika Kallio.

Saturday's session will mark the end of MotoGP pre-season testing, and will conclude with a compulsory half-hour wet test, aimed at studying the impact that spray kicked up by the bikes could have on visibility around the Losail circuit at nighttime.

Testing results

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap 1 29 Suzuki 1'54.586 2 4 Ducati 1'54.627 0.041 3 93 Honda 1'54.753 0.167 4 5 Yamaha 1'54.874 0.288 5 42 Suzuki 1'54.967 0.381 6 35 Honda 1'54.992 0.406 7 25 Yamaha 1'55.051 0.465 8 9 Ducati 1'55.188 0.602 9 43 Ducati 1'55.236 0.650 10 26 Honda 1'55.282 0.696 11 46 Yamaha 1'55.316 0.730 12 41 Aprilia 1'55.460 0.874 13 30 Honda 1'55.539 0.953 14 99 Ducati 1'55.562 0.976 15 45 Aprilia 1'55.708 1.122 16 38 KTM 1'55.798 1.212 17 53 Ducati 1'55.875 1.289 18 17 Ducati 1'55.876 1.290 19 21 Honda 1'56.074 1.488 20 19 Ducati 1'56.104 1.518 21 55 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'56.263 1.677 22 12 Thomas Luthi Honda 1'56.295 1.709 23 10 Ducati 1'56.795 2.209 24 36 Mika Kallio KTM 1'57.218 2.632