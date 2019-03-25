Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone: Aprilia not making the most of existing bike

shares
comments
Iannone: Aprilia not making the most of existing bike
By:
25m ago

Andrea Iannone believes Aprilia must first focus on extracting more performance from its existing MotoGP package before worrying about upgrades.

Ex-Ducati and Suzuki rider Iannone made his Aprilia race debut in Qatar earlier this month, qualifying 19th and scoring two points for finishing 14th.

Teammate Aleix Espargaro enjoyed a more competitive showing as he kicked off his third campaign with the Noale-based manufacturer with a 10th-place finish, less than 10 seconds adrift of race winner Andrea Dovizioso.

Iannone admitted after pre-season testing that he had low expectations for his first race aboard the RS-GP, and says now that Aprilia is not yet using its existing package to its full potential.

"I think every rider wants the bike to make a step in every area," said Iannone at a special Aprilia event at Italian Grand Prix venue Mugello last weekend. "So this is the challenge always.

"And also for myself, I try to improve every week and every year. But in any case, I think we have a good base and this is the most important.

"During this period, we understand a little bit better the strong points for us, and I think these are the base of the bike. And for sure we need to improve a little bit the acceleration, a little bit on turning.

"It's important also we continue to work like now, because I think the base we have now also we don't use at 100 percent. So, the priority is we arrive with this bike at 100 percent.

"From this point, we put into developing the bike, to study, to understand better, other situations. But the priority now is this."

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Espargaro optimistic for Argentina

Espargaro says he is targeting another top-10 finish this weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina, a track where he has enjoyed success in the past.

"It is a track I love, in the past I've been always competitive there, I almost hit a pole position three years ago [with Suzuki], with Aprilia I also was very competitive in the last two seasons so I can't wait to go there," he said.

"This year's bike in fifth and sixth gear is strong and there is a long straight in Termas so I can't wait to go there.

"The important thing is to keep doing points, trying to finish top 10 in the next two races and when we arrive to Jerez we have more than 20 points, this would be fantastic."

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes and Khodr Rawi

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
KTM: Ditching steel trellis frame "not an option"

Previous article

KTM: Ditching steel trellis frame "not an option"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Schumacher set for F1 test debut with Ferrari
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher set for F1 test debut with Ferrari

2h ago
Article
Formula 1

"Disappointed" Renault must be hard on itself - Abiteboul

Honda eyes first Red Bull win by summer Article
Formula 1

Honda eyes first Red Bull win by summer

Latest videos
Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained 04:23
MotoGP

Ducati's controversial new MotoGP part explained

Mar 12, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

Mar 9, 2019

Shop Our Store
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone

Shop Now

News in depth
Iannone: Aprilia not making the most of existing bike
MotoGP

Iannone: Aprilia not making the most of existing bike

KTM: Ditching steel trellis frame
MotoGP

KTM: Ditching steel trellis frame "not an option"

Ducati appeal verdict to be revealed next week
MotoGP

Ducati appeal verdict to be revealed next week

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.