How MotoGP lost its mind over the new Marquez

Joan Mir is MotoGP's next up-and-coming superstar - that's the theory, anyway. But why was Honda, and Suzuki still, queuing up to bring him into the premier class so soon?

It's been almost six years since Honda's desire to call up young Moto2 ace Marc Marquez to its works line-up - as replacement for the suddenly retiring Casey Stoner – helped kill off MotoGP's rookie rule.

The rule, which meant a newcomer had to spend at least a season in a premier class satellite team before joining a factory squad, was both curious and short-lived, and is something that's difficult to imagine in the current six-manufacturer phase of MotoGP.