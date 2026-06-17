How Diogo Moreira is working his way towards a Honda factory ride

Diogo Moreira’s progress in his rookie MotoGP campaign has not only justified Honda’s investment in him, but has also placed him in a prime position to earn a promotion to the factory team next season.

Moreira’s undeniable appeal stems from a rare blend of naturalness, freshness, confidence and respect, all in exactly the right proportions. Add to that a remarkable talent: nobody becomes Moto2 world champion in such a fiercely competitive category through machinery or luck alone.

Even before securing the intermediate-class title, many within the paddock already saw him as “the complete package” – a rider who possesses everything teams are looking for. Among all the manufacturers with available seats for 2026, Honda presented him with the most comprehensive project, agreeing to a three-year contract structured as a 2+1 deal. The final year, 2028, is dependent on results achieved by a specified point during the 2027 season.

Given the level of performance the LCR rider has displayed so far, the option Honda kept in reserve in case things did not go according to plan increasingly looks irrelevant. In fact, the current situation suggests the Sao Paulo native has already provided every possible argument for Honda to select him as Fabio Quartararo’s team-mate in the factory garage in 2027, where neither Joan Mir nor Luca Marini are expected to remain.

Moreira has followed a clear upward trajectory since first climbing aboard the RC213V during the post-Valencia Grand Prix test last November. Despite competing on a notoriously demanding motorcycle with limited rear grip, the #11 has adapted impressively well, to the point that he now admits he feels genuinely comfortable on the bike.

At just 22 years old, he is learning fast. The statistics from the opening eight rounds of the championship back up that impression, particularly over the last two events. In both Italy and Hungary, he advanced directly into Q2, while a 10th-place finish at Mugello was followed by an impressive sixth place at Balaton Park.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Team LCR

That result leaves him 16th in the championship standings, just one point behind Quartararo in 15th, and as Honda’s second-highest-ranked rider. Only Marini – renowned for his consistency and ability to score points – sits ahead among the Honda contingent, with a 21-point advantage.

“Step by step we’re making progress, and things are going pretty well,” Moreira told Motorsport.com. “We’ve found something, not so much on the bike itself but in my riding style. It’s all been about staying calmer on the bike and focusing on smoothness. The test we did in Barcelona after the race helped me a lot.”

His consistency has been just as striking as his lack of mistakes. The rookie has crashed only three times all season, with only Quartararo and Raul Fernandez having fallen fewer times, with two crashes each.

Unsurprisingly, that collection of positives has not gone unnoticed by Honda management, especially after the disappointing experience with Somkiat Chantra, from whom the manufacturer was able to gather very little useful information for the bike’s development.

“The bosses have come to see me in the garage quite a few times,” Moreira added. “If they’re happy, that motivates me because it means we’re doing things the right way. They’ve been coming into the box since the beginning of the season.”

The Brazilian also admits that being Honda’s leading rider for much of the Balaton Park weekend provided an extra boost.

Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda Photo by: Team LCR

“Being the top Honda rider means a lot to me. I’m not going to lie – that’s my first objective and also my team’s, because the fairest comparison is always with riders who are on the same bike.”

The reigning Moto2 world champion will be back in action this weekend at Brno. However, he will not take part in Monday’s test, as Honda has chosen Mir and Marini to evaluate the its 850cc prototype, despite neither rider being expected to remain part of the project in 2027.

Honda now faces a decision that could prove crucial not only for the company itself but also for the future careers of two of its riders.

On paper, the manufacturer should honour the pre-agreement it signed with David Alonso, currently racing for Aspar in Moto2, to bring the Colombian into MotoGP next season. Yet regardless of any promises made to his manager, Bob Moore, placing Alonso alongside a superstar such as Quartararo hardly appears the most sensible option.

Not for Honda, and not for the rider himself.

Alonso has not delivered the level of performance many expected from him in Moto2. Although he has been hampered by an ongoing right shoulder injury, he is still yet to score a podium finish and currently sits sixth in the standings, more than 80 points behind championship leader Manuel Gonzalez.

Those results fall short of the expectations surrounding a rider whom many viewed as a modern-day version of Marc Marquez.

Under these circumstances, increasing the pressure on Alonso by immediately handing him the responsibilities of a factory MotoGP seat within a completely new programme does not seem particularly advisable.

Meanwhile, Moreira continues to do exactly what he needs to do: show gratitude for the opportunity provided by both Honda and LCR, keep his head down, and allow the results to speak for themselves.