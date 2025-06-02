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Honda won’t replace injured Luca Marini for MotoGP Aragon GP

The factory Honda team will compete with only one rider at the Aragon GP, having decided not to replace the injured Luca Marini

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Edited:
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda HRC will not call up any of its three test riders for MotoGP’s upcoming Aragon Grand Prix this weekend, instead opting to enter Joan Mir only, Motorsport.com understands.

Honda rider Luca Marini sustained a long-term injury last week when testing at Suzuka with the brand’s endurance squad. Unlike reigning champion Jorge Martin, who will once again be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, Marini will not be replaced. Honda can name a last-minute replacement until Wednesday, but does not intend to.

According to the rules, if a rider is declared unfit, their team does not have to name a replacement for the next race if they got injured fewer than nine days before.

Aleix Espargaro (who raced at Jerez and Silverstone as a wildcard), Takaaki Nakagami (who did so at Le Mans) and Stefan Bradl (whose most recent appearance was at the 2024 Solidarity GP at Barcelona) are Honda’s three test riders and could have stepped up to the factory team’s line-up.

There are no plans for HRC’s test team – which includes Espargaro – to attend Monday’s official MotoGP test at Motorland Aragon. The factory riders will take part.

Augusto Fernandez, Pramac Racing

Augusto Fernandez, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Yamaha Motor Racing

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez will race in Alcaniz as a Yamaha wildcard, having already taken part in the Austin, Qatar and Jerez rounds, standing in for injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

Finally, Ai Ogura, who is undergoing further tests on his right knee on Tuesday following surgery, has not yet received medical clearance and must pass a medical check with Dr. Angel Charte on Thursday to be declared fit.

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