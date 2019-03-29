Honda makes second run at getting winglet approved

On Thursday, Honda went to Aldridge to gain approval to run a deflector similar to the one used by Ducati in Qatar, which unleashed the controversy that has broken the harmony within the Manufacturers Association (MSMA).

Aldridge did not homologate Honda’s winglet because he considered that the explanations given by Honda about the main function of the element violated the current regulations, a failure that the Japanese constructor evidently expected.

On Friday, Honda made a second attempt to homologate the piece and presented itself again to Aldridge, but this time with a different explanation over the functionality of the winglet. It would appear that Honda’s manoeuvre is aimed at showcasing the flaws inherent in the current technical regulations.

On Tuesday the FIM Court of Appeal dismissed Aprilia, Honda, Suzuki and KTM's protest against the deflector that Ducati ran ahead of the rear wheel of its 2019 bikes at Losail.

Ducati's defence was that the component was used specifically to cool the rear tyre, rather than for an aerodynamic gain – which is prohibited in that area.