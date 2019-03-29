Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda's Ducati-style winglet approved on second attempt


By:
1h ago

Honda's second attempt to have its Ducati-style winglet approved in Argentina has been successful, with MotoGP technical director Danny Aldridge deeming it legal.

The swingarm-attached winglet was run by Ducati on all three of its 2019-spec bikes in Qatar, but was protested by rival manufacturers Aprilia, Honda, Suzuki and KTM.

Ducati argued that the appendage was used primarily to cool the rear tyre rather than for aerodynamic gain, which is prohibited in that area of the bike.

The four manufacturers' protest went all the way to the FIM Court of Appeals, which ruled to dismiss it this past Tuesday, but Honda's actions in Argentina show it is continuing to push the issue.

The Japanese manufacturer had first presented its version of the winglet on Thursday, while openly admitting that it was used to generate downforce – which led to the appendage not being approved by Aldridge.

On Friday, however, Honda made its second attempt to have the winglet homologated for use, although this time it declared a different purpose for the appendage.

Aldridge has now approved the winglet, which means Honda can begin using it on its RC213V.

However, the Japanese manufacturer will have also succeeded in what seemed to be the primary aim of the exercise – to demonstrate the flaws in the current MotoGP technical regulations.

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Ducati Team , Repsol Honda Team
Author Oriol Puigdemont
