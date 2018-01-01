Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

shares
comments
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
11h ago

Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig says he can't be sure how long it will take Jorge Lorenzo to adapt next season as he moves to the team from Ducati.

Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team

Lorenzo will head to Honda after two seasons at Ducati, where he registered his first winless premier class campaign last year as he struggled to acclimatise to the Desmosedici after nine years at Yamaha.

However, the 2010, '12 and '15 MotoGP champion finally scored his first win in Ducati colours last month at Mugello, following that up with a second success at Barcelona - although the Italian marque's decision to replace him with Danilo Petrucci came before that.

While Puig said Lorenzo's record suggests he has the "potential" to recreate his recent race-winning form at Honda, he admits there is uncertainty at how long it could take for this to happen.

"Lorenzo has three MotoGP titles, we believe he has a potential to make good results with our bike," said Puig. "We expect he will try to get to the level and race to win, as he did in the past.

"But you never know how a rider can adapt to a machine – sometimes it’s easy, sometimes not easy. It took him quite a long time to understand the Ducati. Once he understood, he won two races in a row. 

"We expect him to be fast. How fast? We don’t know. When will he be fast? Also we don’t know.

"But we believe with his potential and his racing career, he is not coming to Honda [just] to stay out on track."

Lorenzo will replace the retiring Dani Pedrosa in 2019, and Puig says the fact that his new signing has a fundamentally similar way of riding to the man he replaces could help ease his transition.

"Both [Lorenzo and Pedrosa] in a way are smooth," said Puig. "Lorenzo carries speed in the corner, when he has the feeling, and Dani is good at turning and picking up the bike.

"To have different riders is very interesting from our side because you can develop machines, they can learn, try to see different ways. The engineers learn from the riders, so let’s see what Lorenzo brings to Honda."

Next MotoGP article

Next article

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things Hungarian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

8h ago

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

Shop Our Store
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.