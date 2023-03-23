Subscribe
MotoGP News

Honda set to test Kalex MotoGP chassis prior to Americas GP

Honda is set to test a new chassis designed by Kalex prior to April’s Americas Grand Prix as it heads into the 2023 MotoGP season on the back foot.

Honda set to test Kalex MotoGP chassis prior to Americas GP
The Japanese manufacturer has endured a tough 12 months as it suffered its second winless campaign in three years and is coming into the 2023 campaign, which starts this weekend in Portugal, off the back of a tough pre-season.

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez admitted after testing that the 2023 RC213V is currently only good enough to fight for between fifth and 10th place.

As part of numerous major changes within Honda in a bid to overturn the slide it has suffered, Honda has been working with German chassis manufacturer Kalex in recent months.

This first manifested itself in the form of a swingarm, which was used in the back half of last season.

Now Honda is set to ditch its own chassis design in favour of one developed by Kalex, which was due to be run at the post-race Spanish GP test at Jerez at the end of April.

But the frame will now be tested by Stefan Bradl and the HRC test team helmed by crew chief Ramon Aurin and new technical director Ken Kawauchi at Jerez in a private outing on 4-6 April.

Should the test prove positive, the chassis could then be shipped to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for the US round of the season on 14-16 April.

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Kalex, who has been the all-conquering force in Moto2 with its chassis having won 11 out of 13 world titles since 2010, has slowed production of its frames in the intermediate class to deliver Honda its latest development.

The private test at Jerez will also be used by KTM, Aprilia and Yamaha.

As the likes of Ducati and Aprilia have propelled to the forefront of MotoGP, the Japanese marques have all come under scrutiny over the last year in how they operate.

While before the likes of Honda and Yamaha kept bike development in-house, both have altered this approach.

As Honda works with Kalex on key bike components, Yamaha has also turned to former Formula 1 engine guru Luca Marmorini and his team to help with the development of its motor for 2023.

