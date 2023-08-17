Subscribe
Previous / KTM's 2024 MotoGP rider logjam showing no signs of easing Next / Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Honda rider Mir "thought seriously" about quitting MotoGP in 2023

Honda’s Joan Mir admits he “thought seriously” about retiring from MotoGP in 2023 during a so far difficult first campaign on the RC213V.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

The 2020 world champion signed a two-year deal with Honda to join its factory squad from this season after Suzuki elected to quit the championship at the end of 2022.

Mir's season so far has been miserable, with the Spaniard scoring just five points in total and hasn't seen a chequered flag on a Sunday since the opening round of the campaign in Portugal – when he finished 11th.

Since then, Mir's season has been characterised by crashes and injury, the Honda rider missing the Argentina GP, Italian GP and the full Germany and Dutch rounds.

Asked about comments he made in an interview with DAZN, in which he spoke about thoughts of retirement, Mir said on Thursday at the Austrian GP: "I'm crossing a tough time.

"I'm in a moment that I accept the situation that I am in. Before I didn't want to accept it, and mentally this is more difficult because you want one thing; you cannot get it and it's difficult to accept it.

"Now I accept it, I know the situation that I am in and I want to turn things around. It's true that in one moment I thought seriously to stop, but not because I wanted to go to another bike.

"I wanted to stop because mentally I was collapsed. Now I'm not in that situation. Now I'm in a different situation.

"I know that if I stop that in the future I would regret this a lot. So, this is the main thing.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"You say 'I want to stop', because I think it happens sometimes that you are not having a good time with your job, you have some discussions with people, you have a bad month and you just want to stop.

"But you say 'if I leave from here, I will regret it in the future'. I was in that situation, but then I thought I wanted to keep trying."

Mir noted that he had a similar thought in 2019 when he crashed heavily during a post-race test at Brno, but this quickly disappeared.

"Yes, when I had the big injury in Brno, my first year," he added when asked if he'd considered retiring before.

"When you have a bad time and after such a bad crash, you ask yourself a lot of things – if it's worth it. So, that happened also that time. But in one day, I was perfect, I was back."

Read Also:
shares
comments

KTM's 2024 MotoGP rider logjam showing no signs of easing

Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Moto2
Spielberg

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee Sean Hingorani to make NASCAR Truck debut at Milwaukee

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Auto Automotive

Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m Lotus reveals 'lost' Type 66 track car, costs $1.3m

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

MOT2 Moto2
Spielberg

Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst Dixon apologises for Binder Silverstone Moto2 outburst

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez Honda's "main problems still the same" on new MotoGP aero – Marquez

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe