MotoGP

Honda reveals 2026 bike to complete MotoGP launch season

Familiar corporate colours for Honda as the team aims to make another step towards the front in 2026

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Joan Mir, Honda HRC, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Joan Mir, Honda HRC, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Photo by: Honda Racing

Honda took the covers off its 2026 MotoGP bike during an online launch on Monday ahead of the start of pre-season testing at Sepang.

Factory riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini revealed the latest evolution of the RC213V, which continues to run in the corporate red, white and blue colours of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC).

The bike also features significant branding from British oil company Castrol, which became Honda’s title sponsor last year following the end of the team’s long-standing partnership with Repsol.

Honda enters the new season with renewed optimism following a resurgent 2025 campaign that saw the Japanese manufacturer return to podium contention.

A series of mid-season aerodynamic and engine upgrades transformed the RC213V’s competitiveness, allowing Mir to secure two podium finishes in the closing stages of the year, including a standout result at Honda’s home race in Motegi.

Joan Mir, Honda HRC, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Joan Mir, Honda HRC, Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Photo by: Honda Racing

Marini also enjoyed improved form in the second half of the season and ultimately beat Mir in the riders’ standings. Meanwhile, Johann Zarco claimed a stunning victory in the rain-hit French GP on a satellite LCR bike, although the factory HRC team remains winless since 2021.

Honda’s 2025 performances allowed it to leapfrog Yamaha and finish fourth in the manufacturers’ standings, while also securing a promotion to Group C on MotoGP’s concessions ladder.

Honda’s test rider Aleix Espargaro and new LCR recruit Diogo Moreira put the 2026-spec RC213V through its paces at the Sepang International Circuit last week during MotoGP’s shakedown test.

However, race riders Mir and Marini will only get their first outing on the bike when official testing begins in Malaysia on Tuesday. MotoGP has scheduled five days of official pre-season testing for official riders this season, split between three days of running at Sepang this week and another two days in Buriram shortly before the season opener in Thailand.

With Honda’s presentation complete, all 11 teams have now unveiled their liveries for what will be the final season under the current technical regulations.

Preparations are also underway for the 2027 season, with Honda among several manufacturers that have started testing their 850cc machinery for the next rules cycle.

