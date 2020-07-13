MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

shares
comments
Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
By:
Jul 13, 2020, 1:53 PM

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says he believes moving Alex Marquez to the satellite LCR team for the 2021 and '22 seasons is in the best interests of the rookie.

The Japanese manufacturer finally confirmed on Monday that it is recruiting Pol Espargaro from KTM to join Marc Marquez in its works team line-up for 2021 and '22.

The move comes at the expense of Marquez's younger brother Alex, who was handed the ride vacated by the retiring Jorge Lorenzo at the end of last season but will instead step down to LCR for the next two seasons after his rookie campaign.

Although demoting the reigning Moto2 champion before he has even had chance to make his first start in the premier class has been criticised as harsh in certain quarters, Puig is adamant that the LCR move will benefit all parties concerned.

"We were aware that for a rookie, depending on what your career has been like, Repsol Honda is sometimes not the best place to start," said Puig, "in the sense that you have a lot of pressure and you have to get results from day one.

"Racing alongside a person like Marc Marquez, whether he is your brother or not, is difficult for anyone.

"We care a lot about Alex Marquez's future and that's why we have decided that being a factory rider, which he will be, and riding the same bike, he's going to make progress with a little more comfort than if he were at Repsol Honda, where the situation is difficult.

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"We have considered that, with his age, he should be trained, we should follow him very closely, because he is a rider that interests us, but at the same time take on in the [factory] team a more experienced rider, with more years of racing, as Pol Espargaro has, who is more seasoned and can go out to fight from next year directly from a more established position.

"We believe that this roster of riders, as we have thought, is what benefits us all by far. It's the most logical thing and what we're going to do."

Alex Marquez will replace Cal Crutchlow at LCR for the 2021 season, with the Briton now forced to look outside the Honda fold to continue his career in MotoGP.

Puig said that the option of slotting Marquez in at LCR for this season was not considered because of the disruption it would have created for the Monegasque team, which has a complex funding arrangement with numerous smaller sponsors.

"At that time we didn't want to interfere with Lucio Cecchinello's team by taking their rider," said Puig, "because we would have dismantled the structure and for us LCR is a very important team, which gives us a lot of service and helps us a lot."

While Crutchlow has been linked to a possible move to Aprilia next season, Puig clarified that the Briton has the opportunity to join Honda's World Superbike team next year.

"There’s always a chance for him if he wants to contemplate this option, with our new bike, because also the target of Honda in WSBK is to get the title in the near future," he said.

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Leon Haslam, Team HRC, Alvaro Bautista, Team HRC

Photo by: Honda

Next article
Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Previous article

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Next article

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Trending Today

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Russell surprised by "huge lack of pace" in race
Formula 1 / Formula 1
48m

Russell surprised by "huge lack of pace" in race

Verstappen's damaged endplate got lodged in bargeboard
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Verstappen's damaged endplate got lodged in bargeboard

Renault protest "misconceived, poorly informed" - Racing Point
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault protest "misconceived, poorly informed" - Racing Point

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

Latest news

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP
21m

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Morbidelli to stay at Petronas Yamaha until 2022
MotoGP / MotoGP

Morbidelli to stay at Petronas Yamaha until 2022

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Pol Espargaro , Alex Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

2
Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

3
Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

2h
4
MotoGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

5
Formula 1

Russell surprised by "huge lack of pace" in race

48m

Latest videos

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Latest news

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered
MGP

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
MGP

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR
MGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Morbidelli to stay at Petronas Yamaha until 2022
MGP

Morbidelli to stay at Petronas Yamaha until 2022

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar
MGP

Ezpeleta not ruling out reduced 2021 MotoGP calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.