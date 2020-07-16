MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
19 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro

shares
comments
Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 11:37 AM

Outgoing LCR MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow admits he was “surprised” at Honda’s decision to sign KTM rider Pol Espargaro for its factory team in 2021.

Honda confirmed earlier this week that it has signed 2013 Moto2 champion Espargaro to its works squad for the next two years alongside six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, with rookie Alex Marquez being moved out of the factory squad to LCR on a two-year deal in place of Crutchlow.

Crutchlow admitted that losing his place wasn’t a surprise to him, but the three-time race winner questioned Honda’s decision to bring on Espargaro given his sole MotoGP podium finish from the six seasons he has completed.

“I wasn’t surprised massively [at losing my LCR ride], I was more surprised at who they chose,” Crutchlow said on Wednesday at Jerez ahead of this week’s Spanish Grand Prix. “That’s not being disrespectful, but the reality is if they chose somebody like [Andrea] Dovizioso, I think it would be a different scenario or a different feeling for me.

“But they chose a guy that has one podium in MotoGP in six years. Then they’ve moved Alex, which obviously it’s a bad situation for him to have been moved out of the factory team straight away. But as I’ve said before, there’s absolutely no hard feelings [with Honda].

“I’ve had five great years and we’ve made a lot of memories together, we’ve had three races wins and 12 podiums, and without them I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

Read Also:

Espargaro and Marc Marquez enjoyed a rivalry in their 125cc and Moto2 days, but Marc “respects” Honda’s decision to partner the pair next year and believes his brother Alex’s move to LCR is “a positive step” for him.

“I have never forced or vetoed who my partner can be,” said Marquez. “It was not going to be any different. I respect Honda's decision as I did after Jorge [Lorenzo's] special situation.

“I know that Honda seeks the best for the team. They believed that Pol had to be my partner and Alex in the LCR with factory support. Pol has more experience in the category. I think it is a positive step for Honda and Alex. What is not normal is to go to the factory team [so quickly].

“There have been cases like mine, but the logical thing is to start with a satellite team like [Franco] Morbidelli, [Fabio] Quartararo or [Casey] Stoner in their day. He will have the factory support.

“I am very happy for him. The movement is positive especially for Alex. He will have the opportunity to make a place for himself in MotoGP.”

Related video

Next article
Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season

Previous article

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season

Trending Today

Why Aston Martin is no longer a gamble for Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why Aston Martin is no longer a gamble for Vettel

Horner: Red Bull has to be “patient” with Albon
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull has to be “patient” with Albon

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse in Hungary
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse in Hungary

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro
MotoGP / MotoGP
36m

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team
World Superbike / World Superbike
3h

Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Hungary lockdown will be 'tough' on F1 staff

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract
WRC / WRC
1h

Ogier set to extend WRC stay with new Toyota contract

Latest news

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro
MotoGP / MotoGP
36m

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season Prime
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season

Dovizioso felt "no strange pain” in first post-surgery test
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Dovizioso felt "no strange pain” in first post-surgery test

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Cal Crutchlow Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now , Pol Espargaro , Alex Marquez
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin is no longer a gamble for Vettel

2
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull has to be “patient” with Albon

3
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on track limits abuse in Hungary

2h
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro

36m
5
Formula 1

Vettel considering Aston Martin F1 offer for 2021

Latest videos

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986 04:59
MotoGP

Duke Classics: Belgian Bike GP 1986

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Latest news

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro
MGP

Crutchlow questions Honda's choice to sign Espargaro

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season
MGP

Why new-look MotoGP has makings of an unmissable season

Dovizioso felt "no strange pain” in first post-surgery test
MGP

Dovizioso felt "no strange pain” in first post-surgery test

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”
MGP

Rossi: Reports I’ve already signed 2021 deal are “fake”

Quartararo: Yamaha is “not the bike to beat” at Jerez
MGP

Quartararo: Yamaha is “not the bike to beat” at Jerez

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.