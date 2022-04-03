Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Bagnaia escapes Argentina MotoGP penalty after FP2 incident Next / Aprilia's Espargaro “proud” after "how far we’ve suffered" in MotoGP
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Two-day MotoGP weekends “impossible”, "dangerous" – Pol Espargaro

Honda’s Pol Espargaro believes it would be “impossible” for MotoGP to switch to two-day race weekends following the revised Argentina Grand Prix schedule, saying they are “so dangerous”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Two-day MotoGP weekends “impossible”, "dangerous" – Pol Espargaro
Listen to this article

MotoGP was forced to condense this weekend’s Argentina GP to two days when freight delays meant Friday’s running had to be cancelled and a revised schedule put in place. 

As the calendar expands to 21 races this season, the discussion this weekend in light of the freight problems has revolved around whether MotoGP should use Argentina as a test to see if reducing grand prix days could be an option in the future.

But with only two hours of practice split into FP1 and FP2 followed directly by qualifying, Espargaro – who came through Q1 to put his Honda fourth on the grid – believes two-day weekends wouldn’t be safe enough for riders. 

“Stressful. That was very stressful,” Espargaro said of his day.  “I mean, the day was stressful by itself, we didn’t need to add more things for it to be less stressful. 

“I crashed, I went into Q1, I didn’t have enough tyres for Q2. I mean fuck, it was everything wrong with a good ending. But everything was not good, super stressful. 

“Taking important decisions in the last moment to change the bike that finally worked. But it was tight, everything tight and to the last moment. 

“This schedule, some were thinking about it for the future that maybe it would work. For me, it’s impossible. 

“No way we can race like that, it’s so stressful and so dangerous because we push these bikes to the limit with very little knowledge of the track, of the bike on the tracks, and the tyres. It’s difficult.” 

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro says his qualifying turnaround is “difficult to believe” and says his final push lap to get out of Q1 gave him trust in himself. 

“Before the Q1, I did the first run after the crash in FP2, I did 1m39.3s,” he added. “I was out, we didn’t know if I could qualify, but we kept fighting and working and with the second tyre we pushed to the limit and I almost crashed at the last corner with a huge shaking. 

“But that lap time gave me the feeling that I needed to trust a little bit in myself, the bike started to be better with the change we did for the Q2. 

“The track was more grippy, and the more the grip the track has the faster I am and I think I take more advantage than the others in this situation.

“Finally, I could qualify P4, but it was tough.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bagnaia escapes Argentina MotoGP penalty after FP2 incident
Previous article

Bagnaia escapes Argentina MotoGP penalty after FP2 incident
Next article

Aprilia's Espargaro “proud” after "how far we’ve suffered" in MotoGP

Aprilia's Espargaro “proud” after "how far we’ve suffered" in MotoGP
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Aprilia's Espargaro “proud” after "how far we’ve suffered" in MotoGP Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Aprilia's Espargaro “proud” after "how far we’ve suffered" in MotoGP

Bagnaia escapes Argentina MotoGP penalty after FP2 incident Argentinian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia escapes Argentina MotoGP penalty after FP2 incident

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Argentinian GP Prime
MotoGP

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

Pol Espargaro More from
Pol Espargaro
Honda “pissed off” with “unfair” Indonesia MotoGP tyre changes Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Honda “pissed off” with “unfair” Indonesia MotoGP tyre changes

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Qatar GP
MotoGP

Qatar GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres
MotoGP

Marquez: Michelin “has to see their problems” with MotoGP tyres

Marquez to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Mandalika crash Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Marquez to miss Argentina MotoGP round after Mandalika crash

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Americas GP Prime
MotoGP

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Latest news

Aprilia's Espargaro “proud” after "how far we’ve suffered" in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia's Espargaro “proud” after "how far we’ve suffered" in MotoGP

Two-day MotoGP weekends “impossible”, "dangerous" – Pol Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP

Two-day MotoGP weekends “impossible”, "dangerous" – Pol Espargaro

Bagnaia escapes Argentina MotoGP penalty after FP2 incident
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia escapes Argentina MotoGP penalty after FP2 incident

2022 Argentina MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 Argentina MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.