Honda MotoGP boss Puig "surprised" by German-like feedback from Marini

Marini was picked to replace Marc Marquez following the eight-time grand prix world champion's decision to quit the team for 2024 to join the Gresini Ducati squad.

The Italian previously spent three years on Ducati machinery, latterly with his brother Valentino Rossi's squad, with whom he scored his first podiums in MotoGP.

Marini and team-mate Joan Mir left the Sepang test with quite opposite sensations, with the former 1.3 seconds off the pace down in 19th while Mir was only six tenths off the fastest time.

Despite this, Puig greatly valued Marini's feedback and believes he has a method of work and analysis that makes him special.

"Luca has a very interesting work methodology. He's a very orderly guy. He looks like a German. He has a lot of method and obviously goes fast," Puig told Autosport/Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview ahead of this week’s Qatar test.

"He comes from a very different bike, but we have been surprised by the clarity of his comments, and what he likes and what he doesn't like.

"He has his priorities very schematised, and, in addition, he always provides solutions, not just highlighting the problem."

One of the non-negotiable conditions Marini set to sign for HRC was that his contract would be for two years, securing him beyond 2024 when Mir's contract with Honda expires.

Mir, world champion with Suzuki in 2020, faces a key season that will surely mark his future.

In his first year in the official Honda team's suit, the Spaniard finished 22nd overall in the championship, with fifth place in India as his best result.

"We hope that this year Joan will make a step forward," Puig added. "He likes the new bike more, he knows that it is a very important year for him and he will have all the support he needs.

"We still think that Mir is a very fast rider. With everything we are going to try to do with the bike, Mir should take that step; that's what we expect."