Subscribe
MotoGP
News

Honda: Marini "was first guy to approach us" to replace Marquez for MotoGP 2024

Repsol Honda team boss Alberto Puig says Luca Marini "was the first guy" to approach HRC about replacing Marc Marquez for the 2024 MotoGP season.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Honda announced on the Monday after the 2023 season ended that it had signed Marini from VR46 – with whom he already had a 2024 contract in place - on a two-year deal to replace Gresini-bound Marquez.

It ended weeks of speculation as to who would get the seat, with Miguel Oliveira initially its favoured option before it ultimately settled on Marini after numerous names appeared as potential replacements.

Marini being given a two-year deal breaks with Honda's initial approach of only offering a one-year contract, something that kept Oliveira at the Aprilia satellite team to be taken over by Trackhouse Racing in 2024 following RNF's collapse.

Speaking after the announcement, Puig told motogp.com that Marini was the first rider to enquire about joining Honda when Marquez's exit was confirmed.

"Well, he was the first guy and his group who approached us when the news of Marc [leaving] went out," Puig said.

"So, we were approached from them and it sounded interesting. Honestly, there were not so many options because the riders were all more or less settled in their own teams.

"He had the possibility to do it, so we were thinking and his progression has been good in the last years. We studied his progression and finally decided he would be a good option."

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team

Marini's experience of the Ducati proved an appealing factor for Honda as it looks to engineer its way back to the front of the grid, having finished last in the constructors' table in 2023.

"Our priority at this moment is to create the correct development for our bike," he added.

"We are far from where we have to be. And this is our priority, to make a clear step in the development of our bikes for next season and beyond.

"For that, we are trying to make a new team, a new structure, a new organisation that will help the development be faster, quicker and in the correct direction.

"Regarding riders, as I said before, we didn't have many options due to the circumstances with all riders on contracts, we thought with Luca with his experience and other years on other bikes we could get a good profit from this.

"We have to make development on our bike and we had to bring a guy with experience on another bike. This is the best we could do."

Puig says Honda is implementing a new structure "from the base" to help overturn its form, which includes a recruitment drive.

"We are trying to restructure the team, but from the base," he said. "From the base foundation of the team means [in] Japan and also the core of the team in Europe. So, the important thing is to change the system.

"For that, we are trying to recruit new people in the next following months and years, because we believe we can get good experience.

"There is also very good technology in Europe and we are now trying to implement and use it inside our team."

He also confirmed that Marini will not bring anyone with him from VR46 and will inherit Joan Mir's crew, who has taken over Marc Marquez's former team.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Zarco "was thinking of stopping" before Honda MotoGP chance came
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi

Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi

MotoGP

Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi

Zarco "was thinking of stopping" before Honda MotoGP chance came

Zarco "was thinking of stopping" before Honda MotoGP chance came

MotoGP

Zarco "was thinking of stopping" before Honda MotoGP chance came Zarco "was thinking of stopping" before Honda MotoGP chance came

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Luca Marini
More from
Luca Marini
Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP

Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP Honda signs Marini as Marquez replacement in MotoGP

VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch

VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch

MotoGP
Valencia GP

VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Repsol Honda Team
More from
Repsol Honda Team
Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

MotoGP

Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024 Mir has "one beautiful chance" to lead Honda MotoGP team in 2024

Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test

Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test

MotoGP
Valencia November Testing

Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024

Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024 Aston Martin: F1 convergence could lead to "fantastic" 2024

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty? Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi

Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi

MGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi Valentino Rossi 'not a MotoGP team owner who pretends' – Bezzecchi

Ferrari’s Vasseur: FIA/Wolff saga was “embarrassing for F1”

Ferrari’s Vasseur: FIA/Wolff saga was “embarrassing for F1”

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s Vasseur: FIA/Wolff saga was “embarrassing for F1” Ferrari’s Vasseur: FIA/Wolff saga was “embarrassing for F1”

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe