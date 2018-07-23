Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda: Managing Marquez and Lorenzo a "challenge"

shares
comments
Honda: Managing Marquez and Lorenzo a
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 23, 2018, 9:48 AM

Managing the relationship between 2019 Honda MotoGP teammates Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo is likely to be a "challenge", admits team principal Alberto Puig.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Podium: race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Alberto Puig, Repsol Honda Team Team Principal
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team, Tetsuhiro Kuwata
Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Lorenzo will move across from Ducati to replace Dani Pedrosa at the Repsol Honda team next season, giving the Japanese manufacturer two premier class title-winning riders for the first time since 1989.

Explaining the rationale behind recruiting Lorenzo, Puig said it is Honda's philosophy to sign the best available riders, even if it gives the team the headache of trying to manage tensions between them.

"The understanding is that the team wants to have the best riders, this is the principle," said Puig in a press conference at the Sachsenring.

"The possibility was there [to sign Lorenzo], and we took it. Other teams, I don’t know how they are doing [it]. Maybe they are not doing [this]. 

"For Honda it’s important to prepare the best bikes we can, and give them to the riders that are faster.

"Of course, not easy. But if we wanted things to be easy, probably we wouldn’t run a team at this level. It's complicated, but it’s a challenge.

"At Honda we always look for a challenge."

As well as managing the personality of two top riders, Honda will have the added difficulty of finding a way of making a bike suited to both Marquez and Lorenzo, who have wildly diverging riding styles.

HRC General Manager Tetsuhiro Kuwata denied suggestions that the current version the RC213V is moulded entirely around Marquez's needs and said Honda will continue on the same path in 2019.

"Now, we are developing for Marc and also for Dani," said Kuwata. "It’s not only for one rider. So we will continue the same way next year.

"We don’t know Jorge, which kind of machine [he wants]. But of course we will try to adapt to his requirements. And also Marc has a lot of requests to us, and we try to achieve this.

"It will be very challenging, but we keep [going] in the same way. If we can make a good machine for Marc and also Dani, it means our technical potential is high.

"For next year we try to prepare a high-level machine for both Marc and Jorge."

Next MotoGP article
Suzuki aims to lose concessions "as soon as possible"

Previous article

Suzuki aims to lose concessions "as soon as possible"

Next article

Espargaro leaves hospital after German GP crash

Espargaro leaves hospital after German GP crash

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

Shop Our Store
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez

Shop Now
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.