MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew

Honda finalises Lorenzo's 2019 crew
By: Oriol Puigdemont
1h ago

Jorge Lorenzo will work with Dani Pedrosa's former track engineer and will only bring one crew member over from Ducati, Motorsport.com can reveal.

Lorenzo will become Marc Marquez's teammate at Repsol Honda next year and will have ridden for all three top manufacturers in four years, having joined Ducati from Yamaha in 2017.

And much like in his 2017 move, at the end of the current campaign Lorenzo will only bring his trusted mechanic Juan Llanso to Honda from his current Ducati crew.

Llanso has worked with Lorenzo since he raced in the Spanish CEV championship, staying with him in 125cc and 250cc and also during his Yamaha tenure.

Ramon Aurin, who worked formerly with Pedrosa but has been paired up with Takaaki Nakagami for the past two years, will be the main man in Lorenzo's garage

Two more people working for Pedrosa - chief mechanic Masashi Ogo and mechanic Emanuel Bechner - will also join Lorenzo's crew.

Arlan Holterman and Marco Barbiani, electronic technicians of LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, and mechanics Felix Kertzscher and Carles Lurbe of Moto2 teams Intact and Honda Team Asia respectively, will also be added.

Pedrosa's current track engineer Giacomo Guidotti will replace Aurin by Nakagami's side, while telemetry engineer Jose Manuel Allende will join Crutchlow.

Mechanic Pedro Calvet will be part of Stefan Bradl's test team, the German planning to make two to three wildcard appearances in 2019.

Rins' bike escapes major damage in Suzuki pit fire

Rins' bike escapes major damage in Suzuki pit fire
Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Article type Breaking news

