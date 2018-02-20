Honda launches 2018 MotoGP bike

The Repsol Honda MotoGP squad has unveiled a fresh livery ahead of the start of the 2018 season.

The Japanese brand took the covers off the RC213V's new design on Tuesday in Jakarta, where factory riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa were on hand along with new team boss Alberto Puig.

It comes just after a dominant display by the Honda contingent in the most recent pre-season test in Thailand, which was topped on the final day by Pedrosa.

LCR rider Cal Crutchlow and Marquez were quickest on the first and second days at Buriram respectively.

Marquez goes into the 2018 season aiming for a fifth premier class title after beating Andrea Dovizioso to seal his fourth crown at the final round of the season last year.

Pedrosa, meanwhile, will be looking to build on a solid 2017 campaign that yielded a pair of race wins and fourth in the standings as he seeks to extend his 11-year tenure at the works Honda team.

Marquez has repeatedly insisted he has no intention to leave Honda despite speculation linking him to rival factories, notably KTM.

Both riders will get further mileage on the 2018 Honda at the final test of the pre-season in Qatar on March 1-3 ahead of the season opener at the same venue on March 18.

Got a MotoGP question you want answering? Tweet using the hashtag #MotoGPMailbag or email us at motogpmailbag@motorsport.com and our expert journalists will give you a response!