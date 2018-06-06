Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP Italian GPMotoGPItalian GPMore events
MotoGP Breaking news

Honda announces Lorenzo alongside Marquez for 2019-20

0 shares
Honda announces Lorenzo alongside Marquez for 2019-20
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Race winner Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Podium: Race winner Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team, second place Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, third place Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Get alerts
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
06/06/2018 07:03

The Repsol Honda MotoGP team has announced Jorge Lorenzo will join Marc Marquez at the outfit for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

As reported previously by Motorsport.com, Honda has settled on 31-year-old three-time champion Lorenzo as the replacement for Dani Pedrosa, who will leave the team after 13 seasons.

Lorenzo rode a Honda 250cc bike back in 2005, his first season in the intermediate class, which he finished in fifth place in the standings.

After graduating to MotoGP in 2008, he spent nine years at the Yamaha factory team, winning MotoGP titles in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

He joined Ducati last year, but results proved hard to come by and he took until last weekend's Italian Grand Prix in Mugello to claim his first win on the Desmosedici bike.

The victory, which came after a particularly difficult start to his season, lifted Lorenzo to 10th in the standing on 41 points, 54 behind current his future teammate and current championship leader Marquez.

"From 2019, Lorenzo will become teammate to four-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez: two great champions with great talent and high hopes that will make a stronger team and contribute to the development of HRC [Honda Racing Corporation]," read the team's statement.

The announcement of Lorenzo's deal with Honda leaves just three factory seats yet to be formally filled for the 2019-20 contract cycle.

Suzuki, which pursued Lorenzo earlier in the season, is poised to finalise an agreement with Moto2 rookie Joan Mir to replace Andrea Iannone, who has instead been tipped to take over Scott Redding's Aprilia ride.

As for Ducati, it will call up Pramac's Danilo Petrucci to partner Andrea Dovizioso in an all-Italian line-up.

2019 MotoGP grid so far:

TeamRiders
Repsol Honda

Marc Marquez

Jorge Lorenzo
Movistar Yamaha

Valentino Rossi

Maverick Vinales
Ducati

Andrea Dovizioso

Danilo Petrucci
Suzuki

Alex Rins

Joan Mir
Aprilia

Aleix Espargaro

TBA
Red Bull KTM

Pol Espargaro

Johann Zarco
LCR Honda

Cal Crutchlow

TBA
Tech 3 KTM

Miguel Oliveira

Hafizh Syahrin
Pramac Ducati

Francesco Bagnaia

Jack Miller
Nieto*

TBA
Avintia*

Xavier Simeon

TBA

* Manufacturer uncertain

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP Italian GPMotoGPItalian GPMore events