MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
219 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement

shares
comments
Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement
By:
Co-author: Charles Bradley
Apr 21, 2020, 9:52 PM

The ban on all public events in the Netherlands has been extended until September 1, the country’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced, creating further implications for its international motorsport events.

The Dutch TT at Assen, which had been scheduled as the opening MotoGP event of the season in the final weekend of June, should now fall victim to the Covid-19 pandemic ruling, as will the track’s World Superbike Championship round, which had previously been moved from April to August.

The government's decision to extend the ban follows advice from the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) which states that “allowing events to take place poses a real risk of the virus spreading too quickly and too widely”. Because the OMT does not expect this to change in the short term, the advice was to extend the ban on events for a longer period of time.

Rutte said: “Events will not take place until September 1. We are therefore extending that decision by three months, from June 1 to September 1.

“We are doing this because we can't take the risks for the next three months and because we want to do justice to the need for clarity on the part of the organisers. That also means definitely no professional football until 1 September. With all the consequences this crisis has for the health of people, for companies and for society as a whole, we cannot escape making this sacrifice. I hope and expect that people will understand that.”

Read Also:

Jan Lammers, who had planned to bring Formula 1 back to Holland next month until it was postponed in March, said rescheduling plans at the moment was “all wasted energy”.

He told Motorsport.com: “We have already gone through so many scenarios. It's all wasted energy. It only leads to more questions and confusion. 

“As much as we'd like to say something, we can't say anything until it's concrete. We'll just wait and see how everything actually stands. Then we don't have to come up with vague answers, but we can just be clear and concrete to the people.”

Lammers dismissed the notion that the Dutch F1 race could have been rescheduled for August: “By now it has become clear that August was never an option. That underlines once again how pointless it is to talk about different scenarios. You shouldn't shout things for the sake of it. That's like a false start: if you leave too early, you'll be punished for that later.”

Related video

Next article
Remembering the day the MotoGP game changed

Previous article

Remembering the day the MotoGP game changed
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Author Erwin Jaeggi

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Having F1 races in 2020 "absolutely critical" for Williams

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement
MGP

Holland extends events ban, MotoGP race set for postponement

Remembering the day the MotoGP game changed
MGP

Remembering the day the MotoGP game changed

How coronavirus has thrown MotoGP silly season wide open
MGP

How coronavirus has thrown MotoGP silly season wide open

Ezpeleta expects MotoGP riders to take pay cuts
MGP

Ezpeleta expects MotoGP riders to take pay cuts

Ducati chief on Iannone return: "Never say never"
MGP

Ducati chief on Iannone return: "Never say never"

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.