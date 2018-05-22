Hectic MotoGP schedule hindering Pedrosa’s recovery

Honda rider Dani Pedrosa admits that MotoGP’s hectic schedule has stopped him from fully recovering from his Jerez crash earlier this month.

Pedrosa revealed ahead of last weekend’s Le Mans race that a pocket of fluid had built up around his hip after he was launched from his bike in a collision with Jorge Lorenzo at Jerez.

He explained that, while in an ideal world he would have the fluid drained and rest, a demanding schedule of tests and races was preventing him from doing so.

Pedrosa took part in a post-race test at Jerez the day after his crash, and then rode in another test at Mugello later that week before heading to Le Mans.

The Spaniard was also due to take part in a Michelin tyre test at the newly-resurfaced Barcelona track on Tuesday, but poor weather has led to this being rescheduled for Wednesday.

“All weekend [I was] struggling a bit [with the pain],” admitted Pedrosa. “We have to see how I can handle this for the next race.

“[This week] I will make a check to see what the possibilities are. At this moment I know it’s just [a case] to rest, but this calendar doesn’t allow me to.

“That’s why we are trying to understand what I can do with the hip.

“Normally riding on track makes the area swell, and I guess after the test [in Barcelona] it will swell a little more. If the situation doesn’t improve, something will have to be done.”

Jerez marked Pedrosa's second non-finish of the year after Johann Zarco forced him on to a wet patch in Argentina last month, causing him to crash out and injure his right wrist.

Despite the discomfort of his swollen hip, Pedrosa salvaged a fifth place finish at Le Mans from 10th on the grid, his best result of the year so far.

“It was important after the crashes in Argentina and in Jerez to arrive at the end and take some points, get some momentum, some confidence,” he said.

“Decent result, considering the weekend and the possibilities and my potential, positive to recover five places from the grid in a not easy situation.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont