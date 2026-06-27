Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”
Steiner weighs in on Vinales’ situation after the Spaniard pointed the finger at KTM over his uncertain MotoGP future
Guenther Steiner, Red Bull KTM Tech 3 CEO
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner believes Maverick Vinales did himself no favours by publicly blaming KTM for putting his MotoGP future in jeopardy.
Vinales has been critical of the way KTM has handled his contract situation in recent weeks. At last weekend’s Czech GP, he accused KTM of leaving him in limbo over 2027, before doubling down at Assen, claiming the Austrian manufacturer would be solely responsible if he ends up without a seat next year.
The Spaniard’s frustration stems from KTM not allowing him to pursue other options after it became clear he wouldn’t be promoted to a factory seat, as originally planned.
Vinales remains tied to the KTM stable by a clause in his contract that expires at the end of June and gives the manufacturer first rights to his services for 2027.
Speaking about the matter, Steiner said the 10-time grand prix winner wasn’t mindful of his words, given the limited opportunities available elsewhere on the grid.
“I don't think it's the smartest thing to do,” he said of Vinales’ comments. “I don't know why he said this.
“If you haven't got the choice…. if you're a beggar, you cannot be a chooser. But I don't know what he was thinking. Maybe he wasn't thinking when he said it.”
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Tech3 will welcome an all-new line-up in 2027, with Vinales’ team-mate Enea Bastianini set to join Trackhouse next year. The team has begun negotiations with Honda’s Luca Marini, while it is considering hiring a rookie - possibly Senna Agius - for the other spot.
Even Vinales admitted that his chances of remaining at the French squad are slim, citing KTM’s decision to snub him from the Pirelli test on Monday as proof that he won’t be retained next year.
Asked if Vinales’ remarks could damage his prospects, Steiner said: “I'm sure it doesn't help [with] these things. Blaming KTM for it, I think that's a little bit harsh as well.
“[In terms of the] performance, the KTM isn’t an Aprilia or a Ducati at the moment, but the performance is there. Pedro [Acosta] is doing well and Enea was in the top 10 yesterday, so it's not only KTM to blame.
“I don't know what he was thinking and maybe he was very emotional about it because there is a chance that he's not around anymore next year in MotoGP, and he just let the emotions get ahead of himself.”
Vinales missed several races early in the year after undergoing surgery to remove a loose screw from his left shoulder. While it’s been almost a year since the Sachsenring accident that led to his current plight, Vinales hasn’t been able to make a full recovery, and that has had a detrimental impact on his results in MotoGP.
The Spaniard himself is confident that he will be able to return to full fitness and regain his old form, but both KTM and Tech3 have stated that they would like to assess his performances before making a final decision.
Share Or Save This Story
Maverick Vinales: ‘If I’m not in MotoGP next year, only KTM will be to blame’
KTM and Tech3 respond to Maverick Vinales’ frustration over 2027 contract situation
Maverick Vinales on MotoGP future and injury recovery: “I don’t have to convince anyone”
Luca Marini negotiating move to Tech3 KTM for 2027
Tech3 signs new deal with KTM for MotoGP's 850cc era after Honda talks
Maverick Vinales 'feeling good’ ahead of MotoGP return as questions loom over his future
Latest news
How Sonoma Raceway is honoring Kyle Busch this weekend
Guenther Steiner: Maverick Vinales blaming KTM “not the smartest thing to do”
Carlos Sainz explains how he separates F1 friendships from on-track rivalries
Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone backs push for V8 engines
Aprilia faces its biggest challenge right now – and Marc Marquez is just one part of it
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP
Why MotoGP's latest Hungarian experiment may not last
What we learned from MotoGP’s unusual Hungarian GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments