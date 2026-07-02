Gresini signs Joan Mir and Daniel Holgado on two-year MotoGP deals
Gresini has announced the signings of Joan Mir and Daniel Holgado for the 2027 MotoGP season
Joan Mir, Honda HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Gresini has announced the signings of Joan Mir and Daniel Holgado for the 2027 MotoGP season.
The team owned by Fausto Gresini's widow, Nadia Padovani, announced through its social media the signing Mir and Holgado for the next two seasons, in which they will replace Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, the current riders of the Faenza-based outfit.
Mir will join the Italian team from Honda, where he is completing his fourth season this year.
The Mallorcan rider, who took the Moto3 world title in 2017, moved up to the premier class in 2019 with Suzuki, with which he became MotoGP world champion one year later.
After Suzuki's withdrawal from MotoGP at the end of 2022, Mir has completed four years with Honda, but joined as the team's fortunes took a downward turn.
Mir has reached a two-year agreement with the Italian outfit and will race as a rider contracted by the Gresini team, with private machinery, without any contractual relationship with Ducati.
Daniel Holgado, CFMOTO Aspar Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
Shortly before Mir's official announcement this Thursday, Gresini also confirmed the arrival of young rider Holgado, meaning the Italian team will completely renew its current rider line-up.
Holgado made his Moto3 world championship debut in 2021, and ended up title runner-up in 2024, ahead of a move up to Moto2 in 2025 with Aspar.
Last year, Holgado achieved two victories and finished sixth in the Moto2 standings. This year, Holgado started the season with a third place in Thailand and a victory in Brazil, leading the championship after the first two races, which sparked the interest of several MotoGP teams, with Gresini managing to reach an agreement for the next two seasons.
The announcements of Mir and Holgado add to the long list of renewals and signings that are taking place in MotoGP, after the manufacturers, teams and the championship reached the 'Concorde Agreement'.
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