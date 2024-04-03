All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Portugal GP

Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"

Gresini MotoGP rider Marc Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past" but considers it a "nice" experience to be seen as one of the grid's old guard.

Lewis Duncan Rachit Thukral
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2024 is Marquez's 12th season in the premier class, having made his debut 11 years ago in 2013 with Honda.

In the first two grands prix of the 2024 campaign, Marquez has found himself in battles with Tech3 GasGas rookie sensation Pedro Acosta, leading to comparisons between the two.

Commenting on Acosta's form, Marquez says young riders "are not conscious" about their riding and this is something the 31-year-old will never be able to recapture in the latter years of his career.

"One of the things when you are younger is you are not conscious about what you are doing and sometimes it's going well," he said.

"[When you get older] you are a bit more conservative in some points but using more of your experience.

"Some people say, 'after the injury [in 2020] he will be stronger, with more years he will be stronger'. I will not be faster than in the past because when you are younger you have that extra.

"But of course, you can use a bit more of the experience and you must use that experience. For example, in Qatar, I was calm, in pre-season I was calm.

"I will do mistakes because we are humans, and we are the only ones that will do the same mistake two times.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"We will see if we can continue on that way. Obviously, try to understand or to learn from the top guys inside the Ducati team."

Expanding on this, Marquez added: "Just two days ago I was the one who is 20 years old that arrived and fought with legends like Valentino [Rossi], [Jorge] Lorenzo and Dani [Pedrosa] and now it's completely opposite.

"The race that Pedro did in Qatar, in '13 I was fighting with Valentino and there were the same comparisons - and also with Jorge, with Dani.

"It's a new experience but it's nice. And it's the natural process of the sport.

"Everybody has this [high] period and then step by step [new] people will arrive, young riders, young talents, that will take you out and will be his time."

Watch: MotoGP: Jorge Martin masters Portimao | 2024 #PortugueseGP

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership

MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership

MotoGP
Portugal GP
MotoGP “not ruling out” joint F1 event under Liberty ownership
Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty

Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty

MotoGP
Negotiating F1 and MotoGP TV deals together "a non-starter" - Liberty
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”

Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Dall’Igna calls Bagnaia/Marquez Portugal MotoGP clash “very regrettable”
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

MotoGP
Portugal GP
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Latest news

FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
FIA’s 2025 WRC rules timeline too tight for Hyundai to do a “good job”
Why there will be no place to hide for F1 teams in Suzuka

Why there will be no place to hide for F1 teams in Suzuka

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why there will be no place to hide for F1 teams in Suzuka
Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"

Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Gresini MotoGP rider Marquez says he "won't be faster than in the past"
The significance of Lola and Yamaha’s Formula E project

The significance of Lola and Yamaha’s Formula E project

FE Formula E
The significance of Lola and Yamaha’s Formula E project

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global