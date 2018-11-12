Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Gibernau comes out of retirement to race in MotoE

shares
comments
Gibernau comes out of retirement to race in MotoE
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Former MotoGP race winner and title contender Sete Gibernau will come out of retirement next season to race in the new MotoE series.

Gibernau, 45, becomes the latest rider to sign up to participate in the new five-round all-electric MotoGP support series after agreeing a deal to join the Pons team.

The Spaniard last competed in grand prix racing in 2009 with the short-lived Onde 2000 team after a three-year hiatus, although he only participated in six races before the squad folded.

More recently he has worked as a rider coach for Dani Pedrosa, although their partnership came to an end this year around the time the Repsol Honda rider decided to retire.

"Of course, I never thought that I would participate in a motorcycle championship since I retired permanently, but life always keeps surprises for you, after 10 years retired and without competing, I am here," commented Gibernau.

"I thank Sito [Pons, team owner] for the opportunity he has given me. Having insisted so much to convince me and make this new challenge in my life a new illusion, I will work hard to live up to the call of someone like Sito.

"It makes me really excited to live and pilot this new generation of electric bikes and to do my bit to [enhance] its development."

Gibernau started one race for Pons in the 250cc category of grand prix racing in 1995, and went on to enjoy his greatest success in MotoGP with a rival Honda customer outfit, Gresini.

"We were clear that we had to have an experienced pilot and I do not see any better option than Sete Gibernau to join this project," said Pons.

"I was sure that he is prepared and will give his best, as he has always done in his sports career to fight for the top positions.

"His experience and ability is what makes him the reference in the category.I am very happy to have him and I want to start working together on this new challenge."

Gibernau will joins the likes of Bradley Smith, Xavier Simeon and Randy de Puniet on the MotoE grid next year.

Next article
Rabat rules out Valencia GP comeback

Previous article

Rabat rules out Valencia GP comeback
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Sete Gibernau
Teams Pons Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Villeneuve: Ocon an "embarrassment" for Verstappen clash Brazilian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Villeneuve: Ocon an "embarrassment" for Verstappen clash

43m ago
F1 Debrief: Verstappen’s fury at Ocon and “pathetic” lobbying Article
Formula 1

F1 Debrief: Verstappen’s fury at Ocon and “pathetic” lobbying

Verstappen gets Article
Formula 1

Verstappen gets "public service" punishment for Ocon shoves

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Nov 3, 2018
Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit

Nov 1, 2018

News in depth
Gibernau comes out of retirement to race in MotoE
MotoGP

Gibernau comes out of retirement to race in MotoE

Rabat rules out Valencia GP comeback
MotoGP

Rabat rules out Valencia GP comeback

Vinales pledges to be 'smarter' in Valencia test
MotoGP

Vinales pledges to be 'smarter' in Valencia test

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.