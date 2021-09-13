Tickets Subscribe
Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut
MotoGP News

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

By:

Incoming Tech3 MotoGP riders Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez will make their debuts on the KTM in an official two-day test at Misano next weekend, Motorsport.com has learned.

Gardner, Fernandez to test KTM MotoGP bike at Misano

KTM has overhauled its line-up at the Tech3 squad for 2021, with Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci being moved aside to make way for current Moto2 championship leaders Gardner and Fernandez.

Gardner currently leads his rookie teammate Fernandez at Ajo Motorsport by 39 points in the Moto2 standings, with the latter winning last weekend's Aragon Grand Prix.

MotoGP will race at Misano for the first of two grands prix at the venue this year this coming weekend, with the paddock staying behind for two days of official in-season testing on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Motorsport.com has learned both Gardner and Fernandez will get their first taste of KTM MotoGP machinery at this test.

While it is understood the VR46 team will confirm Marco Bezzecchi's promotion from Moto2 to MotoGP during the Misano weekend, he is not currently due to make a test appearance on the satellite Ducati.

KTM has also since confirmed Dani Pedrosa's scheduled wildcard for the San Marino GP has been withdrawn.

The 31-time MotoGP race-winner was due to make a second race appearance in 2021 having contested the Austrian Grand Prix, but will just ride in the Misano test instead.

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow confirmed last weekend that he will not be present at the Misano test and will instead carry out private running at Aragon at the end of the month on a 2022 prototype M1.

Read Also:

During the Aragon weekend, Motorsport.com confirmed outgoing Tech3 rider Lecuona will move to World Superbikes in 2022 having agreed a deal with Honda.

His current Tech3 teammate Danilo Petrucci has also agreed a deal with KTM to contest the Dakar Rally next season, having told Motorsport.com back in June that he was eyeing a rallying switch should he lose his place in MotoGP.

At Misano this weekend, Petronas SRT will announce its new structure for 2022 in the wake of the Sepang Racing Team's withdrawal from MotoGP at the end of 2021.

Andrea Dovizioso will mark his MotoGP return at Misano with SRT to replace Franco Morbidelli, who will line up at the factory Yamaha squad in place of Maverick Vinales.

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut

Vinales out of "my comfort zone" in Aprilia MotoGP debut
