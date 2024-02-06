Gallery: The F1-inspired aero devices spotted in MotoGP's Sepang test
MotoGP continued to edge closer to Formula 1-style aerodynamics as the 2024 pre-season kicked off at Sepang. We've picked the most significant devices spotted on the bikes in Malaysia.
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati bike detail
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
KTM bike detail
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda bike detail
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Honda bike detail
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aprilia Racing Team bike
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
