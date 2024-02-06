Subscribe
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing
Photo Gallery

Gallery: The F1-inspired aero devices spotted in MotoGP's Sepang test

MotoGP continued to edge closer to Formula 1-style aerodynamics as the 2024 pre-season kicked off at Sepang. We've picked the most significant devices spotted on the bikes in Malaysia.

Updated
Honda bike detail
Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati bike detail

Ducati bike detail

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM bike detail

KTM bike detail

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda bike detail

Honda bike detail

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda bike detail

Honda bike detail

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Cal Crutchlow, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Previous article Morbidelli to miss Malaysia, Qatar MotoGP tests as recovery continues
Next article Aprilia brings F1-inspired blown diffuser to MotoGP in Sepang test

Latest news

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger

Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe