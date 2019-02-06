Sign in
MotoGP / Sepang February testing

Gallery: The best images from Sepang MotoGP testing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

1/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

2/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

3/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

4/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

5/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Grasini

6/35

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team

7/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing

8/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

9/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

10/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

11/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

12/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

13/35

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

14/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

15/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Repsol Honda Team bike detail

16/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

17/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

18/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Hafizh Syahrin, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

19/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Jonas Folger, Yamaha Factory Racing

20/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

21/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team

22/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail of Valentino Rossi

23/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team

24/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

25/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

26/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Grasini

27/35

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

28/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

29/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Ducati Team bike

30/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

31/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda Castrol

32/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Team Suzuki MotoGP bike detail

33/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Grasini

34/35

Photo by: Aprilia Racing

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

35/35

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

1h ago

Check out the best images from the opening day of 2019 MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang.

Catch up on the news from Sepang:

Quartararo upgraded to 2019-spec Yamaha

Quartararo upgraded to 2019-spec Yamaha
Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing

