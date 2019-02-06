Gallery: The best images from Sepang MotoGP testing
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Grasini
Photo by: Aprilia Racing
Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Francesco Bagnaia, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Repsol Honda Team bike detail
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Hafizh Syahrin, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Jonas Folger, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail of Valentino Rossi
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Grasini
Photo by: Aprilia Racing
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Ducati Team bike
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda Castrol
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Team Suzuki MotoGP bike detail
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Grasini
Photo by: Aprilia Racing
Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Check out the best images from the opening day of 2019 MotoGP pre-season testing at Sepang.
