Full details of MotoGP’s 2027 technical regulation changes
On Monday 6 May, MotoGP announced the framework for its major technical regulations overhaul for the 2027 season.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Headlined by the switch from 1000cc engines to 850cc motors, the 2027 regulations will also include a stripping back of aerodynamics.
Ride height devices will also be banned, while there have been smaller tweaks to things such as fuel tank capacity and the concessions system.
Full 2027 MotoGP technical regulations breakdown
- MotoGP class engine displacement will reduce from 1000cc to 850cc. The maximum cylinder bore will reduce from 81mm to 75mm. Engines will be four cylinders and remain four-stroke only.
- Manufacturers that have raced in 2026 will start the 2027 season in Rank B. Rankings will be revised at the mid-season checkpoint in 2027, based on the first part of the 2027 season results only – 2026 results, before the regulation changes, won't be counted. The regular ranking system will resume at the end-season checkpoint at the end of 2027. Any manufacturers who have not raced in 2026 will start 2027 season in Rank D. Their rankings will also be revised at the mid-season checkpoint in 2027, based on the first half of the 2027 season.
- The number of engines available for use by each permanent contracted rider will reduce to six engines per season up to a 20-race calendar, or seven engines per if calendar is 21 or 22 rounds.
- Manufacturers in Concessions Rank D will continue to be able to use two additional engines per rider per season.
- GPS data from all riders will be made available to all teams at the end of each session.
- In the MotoGP class the total number of gearbox ratios (pairs of gears) permitted will reduce to 16, plus four different overall ratios for the primary drive, for each season.
- The minimum bike weight in the MotoGP class will be 153kg, down from 157kg.
- No ride height devices of any kind will be permitted, including holeshot devices activated solely for race starts.
- Fuel tank capacity will be reduced to 20 litres for grands prix and a maximum of 11 litres for the sprint.
- The maximum permitted width of the high portion of the front fairing aero body will reduce from 600mm to 550mm, the maximum rear end height will reduce from 1250mm to1150mm, the foremost point of the front fairing (nose) will be moved back by 50mm, and the rearward taper of the front fairing aero appendices will also narrow. Any aero behind the rider must be homologated as part of the aero body. Manufacturers will be permitted to make one update per season.
- The use of 100% non-fossil origin fuel is confirmed from 2027. The FIM, together with manufacturers’ association and MotoGP’s fuel suppliers, will clarify all technical details via the TWG1 working group, including representatives from Dorna and the teams’ association beginning in April 2024.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut
Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule
Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Truex "in position to steal one" until late caution at Kansas
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments