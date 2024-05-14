All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP French GP

Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP

Pedro Acosta feels his crash out of the French Grand Prix cost him a chance to achieve “something big” for the first time in MotoGP.

Rachit Thukral Oriol Puigdemont
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

Acosta was once again the top rider in the KTM contingent at Le Mans, with a rapid launch allowing him to jump from seventh on the grid to run fifth in the opening laps.
But the 19-year-old race came undone when he lost the front of his GasGas-branded RC16 into Turn 8 while trying to chase after the battling duo of Aleix Espargaro and Fabio di Giannantonio.
It has been described by many as the Spaniard's first major mistake of 2024, with the MotoGP rookie having exceeded all expectations with a series of starring performances in the first four rounds of the year.
Acosta's DNF was a big blow for KTM in a race that also saw factory rider Jack Miller retire with a crash of his own and his team-mate Brad Binder only took eighth after starting from the back of the grid.
But while KTM scored its worst points haul of 2024, Acosta feels the RC16 has never been as rapid as it was at Circuit Bugatti last weekend.
"It was a good day. [It was] the first day in the whole season that the bike was really competitive to fight for something big," he said.
"The potential was high, really high. We were fast in FP1, we were fast in practice, we were fast in qualifying, we were fast in FP3. In the sprint, we managed to take points. 
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing

Photo by: Marc Fleury

"The biggest step was in the warm-up. For me, I say again it was the most competitive KTM bike we had in the whole season.
"It's a mess to make this type of mistake, but anyway, we are on the way."
Sensing an opportunity to overtake two bikes in quick succession and snatch third, Acosta sent his KTM up the inside of Di Giannantonio's Ducati into the right-hander at Turn 8.
But while he managed to get past the Italian, he fell off the bike near the apex and slid onto the gravel run-off, retiring on the spot from the race.
Acosta explained that he tried to avoid crashing into the back of third-placed Espargaro as they braked for the corner, but ended up locking the front and crashing out of Tech3 team's home event.
"Diggia and Aleix were having a battle in front of me, at Turn 7," he said. "Maybe it was coming to T8 they were doing [staying at] the right, and they braked quite early to let's say to go to the left. 
"And when they realised that they were quite slow, they started to release [the brakes] and it was at the moment that I was coming so fast. 
"At the end, I didn't want to hit Aleix and destroy the race of all the guys. I tried to stop the bike and then I locked the front."
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Miller looking for answers to "head-scratcher" KTM MotoGP race pace

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Miller looking for answers to "head-scratcher" KTM MotoGP race pace

Miller looking for answers to "head-scratcher" KTM MotoGP race pace

MotoGP
French GP
Miller looking for answers to "head-scratcher" KTM MotoGP race pace
Barnicoat replaces IndyCar-bound Pourchaire at Autopolis Super Formula round

Barnicoat replaces IndyCar-bound Pourchaire at Autopolis Super Formula round

Super Formula
Autopolis
Barnicoat replaces IndyCar-bound Pourchaire at Autopolis Super Formula round
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target

F1 Formula 1
Why forcing Red Bull to make a “bad choice” is Vasseur’s main F1 target
NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another

NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Darlington
NASCAR suspends three crew members, reinstates another
Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw

Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Kanaan only an option for Indy 500 if Larson is forced to withdraw
Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

NAS NASCAR Cup
Cam Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global