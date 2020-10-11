MotoGP
MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the French Grand Prix?
By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Le Mans for the French Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

What time does qualifying for the French MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST), followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST

What time does the French MotoGP start today?

The French GP will get underway at Le Mans at 1pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, an hour earlier than most European races. This should mean that motorsport fans will be able to watch the Formula 1 Eifel GP right after the conclusion of the Le Mans MotoGP race.

The race distance is set at 27 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 11th October, 2020 
  • Start time: 1:00pm CEST / 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 4:00am PT / 4:30pm IST / 8pm JST / 9pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the French MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the French MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 7pm)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the French MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races online via their websites.

Weather forecast for Le Mans

There is a strong chance of rain at Le Mans, with the temperature expected to drop as low as 4C on Sunday.

Starting grid for French MotoGP (Top 12)

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.315  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'31.537 0.222
3 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'31.674 0.359
4 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'31.686 0.371
5 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'31.719 0.404
6 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'31.722 0.407
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.752 0.437
8 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'31.795 0.480
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.832 0.517
10 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'31.889 0.574
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'31.891 0.576
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.009 0.694
View full results

Oliveira slams “childish” Bagnaia over Le Mans Q2 MotoGP spat

