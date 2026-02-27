Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing reach final settlement over Alex Palou court case

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing reach final settlement over Alex Palou court case

Fabio Quartararo admits he was “too optimistic” about Yamaha V4’s potential

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Fabio Quartararo admits he was “too optimistic” about Yamaha V4’s potential

McLaren Racing signs multi-year Etihad Airways partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
McLaren Racing signs multi-year Etihad Airways partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'

Exclusive: Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 role "goes far beyond driving", says Laurent Mekies

Formula 1
Exclusive: Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 role "goes far beyond driving", says Laurent Mekies

How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
How to watch 2026 NASCAR at COTA: Weekend schedule, entry list, start time, TV

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Lando Norris’ road to F1 2026: In pictures
MotoGP Thailand GP

Francesco Bagnaia "needs to be more calm" after latest Friday failure

He was supposed to have put his 2025 woes behind him, but Bagnaia fell short of the mark on a tricky Friday in Buriram

Richard Asher
Edited:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Francesco Bagnaia has owned up to the mistakes that led him to miss out on direct access to Q2 for the second straight edition of the Thai Grand Prix.

In 2025, the factory Ducati rider missed the cut on Friday before topping Q1 on Saturday morning to rescue his weekend. It was a sign of things to come later in the season, however, as Bagnaia's year descended into a nightmare.

Read Also:

Now the Italian faces a similar situation at the Buriram opener, where again much will depend on him producing the goods in Q1. The 29-year-old accepted blame for the way he handled the constant threat of rain during practice on Friday.

"It was my bad," he told media afterwards. "I didn't work well. I had too much rush.

"Before the session, we just decided to change the set-up a bit. But it was in the wrong direction. And as soon as I started to see the sky becoming grey, we decided to put on new tyres to do a better lap.

"But with that set-up, I was struggling. And then I was too late.

"So, [it was] my mistakes.

"I need to be more calm. As the first day of the season it could have been better, but I need to remain more calm."

Photos from Thailand GP - Friday

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
The Factory HRC Castrol Honda during free practice

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal KTM Tech3

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Joan Mir, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Trackhouse Racing Bike

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Aprilia Racing Bike

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Thailand GP - Friday, in photos
MotoGP
59

Another Friday disaster for Bagnaia ran contrary to his pre-season testing form at this track and thus the expectations of many observers. But the Turin man assured his fans that he was still fundamentally happy in normal conditions.

Asked how the bike had felt in general before the pre-practice set-up change, he replied: "Quite good. It's clear that the conditions have changed a bit compared to the test. But it's OK. And this morning I was quite happy with the bike.

"We struggled a bit with tyre consumption, and we saw that Aprilia with [Marco] Bezzecchi was really competitive. And I think that at this moment he is three or four tenths faster than the other bikes. But the feeling was quite good."

Bagnaia added that he was feeling better aboard the latest Ducati in terms of corner entry: "It looks like you can brake later and stop the bike [earlier]. So, it's a good improvement for me."

Bagnaia continues to use the 2024 fairing on his bike, however. Team-mate Marc Marquez is doing the same, albeit because this makes the bike less physical to ride given his current injuries.

In keeping with the rules, the top two riders from Q1 on Saturday morning will proceed to the battle for pole position in Q2.

Watch: MotoGP 2026: Thai GP - Iconic Moments

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ducati “shouldn’t panic” if Marco Bezzeccchi dominates Thai GP, says Alex Marquez
Next article Marco Bezzecchi after record-breaking Thailand lap: ‘Marc Marquez still the favourite’

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher

MotoGP Thai GP: Marco Bezzecchi lays down ominous Friday marker

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
MotoGP Thai GP: Marco Bezzecchi lays down ominous Friday marker

The big 2025 lesson Alex Marquez will apply in 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
Thailand GP
The big 2025 lesson Alex Marquez will apply in 2026

Kevin Schwantz: “I see myself reflected in Marc Marquez”

MotoGP
MotoGP
Kevin Schwantz: “I see myself reflected in Marc Marquez”

Latest news

McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing reach final settlement over Alex Palou court case

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
McLaren and Chip Ganassi Racing reach final settlement over Alex Palou court case

Fabio Quartararo admits he was “too optimistic” about Yamaha V4’s potential

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Fabio Quartararo admits he was “too optimistic” about Yamaha V4’s potential

McLaren Racing signs multi-year Etihad Airways partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
McLaren Racing signs multi-year Etihad Airways partnership ahead of 2026 F1 season

Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'