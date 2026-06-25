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Francesco Bagnaia makes Aprilia MotoGP switch after Ducati exit

More puzzle pieces fall into place as Aprilia finalises 2027 line-up

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images

Aprilia has signed current Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia to replace the outgoing Jorge Martin for the start of the MotoGP’s 850cc era in 2027.

Bagnaia will team up with the previously announced Marco Bezzecchi as part of a four-year deal, forming an all-Italian line-up at Noale.

The two-time MotoGP champion’s move to Aprilia was announced on Thursday morning, one day after Ducati confirmed he would be replaced by KTM’s Pedro Acosta next year.

"Worldwide we say, 'the sky is azzuro over Noale. Francesco Bagnaia joins Aprilia Racing from 2027," the team said on social media.

 

Bagnaia had long been seen as a Ducati lifer, having helped the Borgo Panigale marque return to the top in MotoGP with back-to-back riders’ titles in 2022-23.

But his fate was essentially sealed during a dreadful 2025 in which he could only finish fifth in the championship after six non-scores in the last seven rounds, while his new team-mate Marc Marquez romped to the title.

Bagnaia has shown a marked improvement in his form and consistency this year, having finished on the podium in the last four grands prix and scored a maiden sprint win of 2026 at Brno. However, it is understood that Ducati had already decided to replace him with Acosta earlier in the year.

At Aprilia, Bagnaia will take the place vacated by Martin, who is set to join Yamaha in 2027. The Spaniard endured a bruising first season with Aprilia in 2025, punctuated by four separate injuries, but has bounced back this year to contend for the championship.

Heading into this weekend’s Dutch GP, he sits second in the standings and only eight points behind championship leader and team-mate Bezzecchi.

“[Piaggo CEO] Michele Colaninno and I share the same vision of supporting Italy, which is why we both thought of Marco and Pecco together for the next chapter of Aprilia Racing,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola. 

“Bagnaia’s arrival is a confirmation of the value of Italian sport, which in recent months has distinguished itself on the world stage thanks to the achievements of Kimi Antonelli in Formula 1, Jannik Sinner in testing and Federica Brignone at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This is why welcoming Pecco fills us with pride and gives Italian sport a further boost internationally. 

“We will give him and his family a warm welcome, but first we will try to beat him. Having a multiple world champion is a responsibility we can’t wait to take on.”

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