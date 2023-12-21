Fernandez ends “mentally tough” rookie year assured of “level” to be in MotoGP
Tech3 GasGas rookie Augusto Fernandez says his first year in MotoGP was “mentally tough” but feels he ended it “confident that I have the level to be there”.
Fernandez was promoted to MotoGP as the reigning Moto2 champion, moving to the KTM-backed Tech3 squad alongside Pol Espargaro.
The Spaniard endured a largely difficult maiden season but showed flashes of speed, taking a best result of fourth at the French Grand Prix to finish 17th in the standings.
From the off, however, Fernandez faced an uphill battle as he had to learn the KTM MotoGP bike without experienced team-mate Espargaro alongside him for help after the latter suffered serious injuries in a crash in Portugal at the start of the year.
Fernandez’s future in MotoGP was also the subject of much speculation as KTM looked to find a place for 2023 Moto2 champion Pedro Acosta, though it would ultimately retain the former for 2024.
Reflecting on his season, Fernandez said: “It’s been a tough one mentally, and learning how to be fast on a MotoGP bike has not been an easy task.
“But I finished the season confident that I have the level to be there, that I have the speed.
“I’ve learned how to be fast with these things and I’m confident for next year to have a strong one.
“I’m also looking forward to the bike of the next year, I think we can make a step there as a brand.”
Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Tech3 team boss Herve Poncharal believes Espargaro’s absence really hindered Fernandez’s growth in 2023, and says he “felt sorry” for him having to face constant questioning over his future.
“We’ve been struggling and Augusto was supposed to be under the wing of the Captain [Espargaro] without too much pressure on himself,” the Frenchman said.
“And then suddenly, before this championship even started, he was our leader. He was the Captain even if he was not ready to be the captain.
“So, I think we did quite well. For sure, the problem is Augusto is a clever young man. He’s not somebody who goes into the paddock with super-fashionable or crazy wear, or a fantastic girlfriend or creating gossip and polemic in the paddock.
“He is like when you are at school, you have a good pupil, he’s working well, he’s got good marks but he doesn’t talk so much, he doesn’t create any problems.
“And then sometimes you don’t even realise he’s here. And I think especially from the media point of view, and I don’t blame them, but you talk about what’s happening the polemic, the spicy news, what your readers would like to know and understand.
“So, sometimes it was a bit – I don’t want to say frustrating, more from him than the team, but maybe also for the team.
“Ok, he finished P4 in Le Mans and only two guys crashed in front of him I think. So, even if they would be there he would be P6.
“He kept Aleix Espargaro behind him and ended up less than a second to [Johann] Zarco who was P3.
“But nobody really talked about it. If it had been a rider with a different profile, maybe we would have talked more about it.
“From the beginning of the season, almost, the only thing the media was asking him was ‘will you save your job because Pedro is going to come and you’re going to be kicked out’.
“And I was a bit sorry, honestly, to listen to these questions and to see his face. And even though he said he had a contract for 24, nobody believed him.”
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours
Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours Fernandez insists he will remain with Tech3 in 2024 despite Acosta MotoGP rumours
Augusto Fernandez seals 2023 MotoGP promotion with GasGas Tech 3
Augusto Fernandez seals 2023 MotoGP promotion with GasGas Tech 3 Augusto Fernandez seals 2023 MotoGP promotion with GasGas Tech 3
Motorsport.com's Top 20 motorcycle racers of 2019, Part 1
Motorsport.com's Top 20 motorcycle racers of 2019, Part 1 Motorsport.com's Top 20 motorcycle racers of 2019, Part 1
Pol Espargaro feels like he has reached “the beginning of the end” in MotoGP
Pol Espargaro feels like he has reached “the beginning of the end” in MotoGP Pol Espargaro feels like he has reached “the beginning of the end” in MotoGP
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024 Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule
ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule ARCA East champ Sawalich expands 2024 NASCAR Truck schedule
Ducati's sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team
Ducati's sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati's sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team
Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year
Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year
The 10 brightest female stars of 2023
The 10 brightest female stars of 2023 The 10 brightest female stars of 2023
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.