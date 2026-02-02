Fabio Quartararo responds to speculation about Honda MotoGP move
Quartararo doesn’t deny Honda talks but says a final decision on his 2027 plans is still pending
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo admitted that Honda is one of the teams he is talking to about a 2027 MotoGP seat, but insists he is yet to sign a deal.
MotoGP’s silly season went into overdrive last week when Motorsport.com reported that 2021 champion Quartararo has agreed terms to join Honda for the start of MotoGP’s 850cc engine era.
Such a move, if finalised, would reshape the rider market, with current Aprilia rider Jorge Martin emerging as a leading candidate to replace the Frenchman at Yamaha.
Speaking at Sepang on Monday ahead of the first full pre-season test of the year, Quartararo offered an indication of where he could race next year, but stressed that no final decision has been made.
“The only thing I can confirm to you today is that we are talking with teams. Honda is one of them, but we have nothing signed yet,” he said.
Asked whether he was also in discussions with Yamaha about a new contract, he added: "Of course, I'm not going to tell you everything, but we are talking to many teams.
“We will consider, [but] not very soon. I will take the time I need to make the decision for 2027. But nothing is done and signed yet.”
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images
MotoGP’s technical regulations are set for a major overhaul in 2027 with the introduction of smaller-capacity 850cc engines, reduction in aerodynamics and a ban on rider-height device systems.
The scale of these changes could disrupt the current pecking order in MotoGP and potentially allow Yamaha to become competitive again in MotoGP after years of decline.
With so much uncertainty about which bike will be the strongest come 2027, Quartararo said each rider on the grid will essentially be making a leap into the unknown.
“It's a gamble. It's a gamble for me, and it's a gamble for everybody,” he said. “Of course, when you have [been] with a team for a long time, you are on top [of things]. Of course, you want to remain with the team.
“But you have to listen to everybody, try to see how their project is. Of course, everybody is going to sell you the project as best as they can. But I think that this must be a personal decision, where I feel I have to stay or to go.
“It's not a gamble, but let's say it's going to be a bet for every rider.”
Quartararo’s previous contract renewal with Yamaha in April 2024 made him one of the highest-paid riders on the grid, if not the highest outright.
In terms of global scale and revenue, Honda and Yamaha are the largest manufacturers in MotoGP, comfortably dwarfing European rivals Ducati, Aprilia and KTM. Their financial muscle puts them in a much stronger position to attract leading riders with lucrative salaries.
However, Quartararo stressed that money won’t be the deciding factor in his contract negotiations, pointing to the emotions he showed after he was denied a likely victory at last year’s British Grand Prix due to a technical problem.
“I want to win. You can see the emotion I had in Silverstone. It's not about money. It's about the happiness to be on top of the podium,” he said.
