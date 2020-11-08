MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Warm Up in
01 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / European GP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
By:

This weekend MotoGP travels to Valencia in Spain for the European Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

KTM's Pol Espargaro will start from pole position for only the second time this season, and will be joined by Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami on the front row.

What time does the European MotoGP start today?

The European GP will get underway at 2pm local time.

The race distance is set at 27 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, 08th November, 2020 
  • Start time: 2:00pm CET / 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the European MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the European MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 10:30pm ET)
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream the European MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Weather forecast for European MotoGP

The current forecast suggests cloudy skies in Valencia at 2pm, with the temperature expected to be around 20C.

Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'40.434  
2 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'40.475 0.041
3 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'40.530 0.096
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'40.577 0.143
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.704 0.270
6 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'40.893 0.459
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'40.997 0.563
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'41.328 0.894
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'41.557 1.123
10 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'41.781 1.347
11 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'41.943 1.509
12 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'42.249 1.815
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.771  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'40.821 0.050
3 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'41.010 0.239
4 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'41.276 0.505
5 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'41.310 0.539
6 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'41.311 0.540
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'41.395 0.624
8 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'42.039 1.268
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'42.244 1.473
10 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'42.532 1.761
11 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'43.030 2.259
View full results

Related video

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now

Previous article

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event European GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Gerloff didn't get factory WSBK seat

Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five
Super GT Super GT / Race report

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now

Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
Video Inside
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez: Yamaha “cheated” – and the riders knew it

2
MotoGP

European MotoGP: Espargaro puts KTM on pole in wet qualifying

3
Formula 1

F1 figures respond to Saudi Arabia "sportswashing" criticism

4
Formula 1

How a misunderstanding dogged Ferrari's last V12 screamer

5
MotoGP

Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now
MGP

Mir admits he has “more to lose” in MotoGP title race now

Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff
MGP

Rossi opens up on “difficult” 24-day COVID layoff

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia
MGP

Marquez doesn’t expect Aragon-style recovery heroics in Valencia

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha
MGP

Vinales: 2020 MotoGP season a lost year for me, Yamaha

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Grand Prix of Europe

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson 01:56
MotoGP

Salzburgring 1988: Wayne Gardner v Eddie Lawson

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Teruel GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.