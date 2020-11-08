MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the European Grand Prix?
This weekend MotoGP travels to Valencia in Spain for the European Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.
KTM's Pol Espargaro will start from pole position for only the second time this season, and will be joined by Suzuki's Alex Rins and LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami on the front row.
What time does the European MotoGP start today?
The European GP will get underway at 2pm local time.
The race distance is set at 27 laps.
- Date: Sunday, 08th November, 2020
- Start time: 2:00pm CET / 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch the European MotoGP?
The following channels will broadcast the European MotoGP race:
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
Americas
- USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 10:30pm ET)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream the European MotoGP?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Weather forecast for European MotoGP
The current forecast suggests cloudy skies in Valencia at 2pm, with the temperature expected to be around 20C.
Q2 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1'40.434
|2
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'40.475
|0.041
|3
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'40.530
|0.096
|4
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'40.577
|0.143
|5
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'40.704
|0.270
|6
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'40.893
|0.459
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'40.997
|0.563
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'41.328
|0.894
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'41.557
|1.123
|10
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'41.781
|1.347
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'41.943
|1.509
|12
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'42.249
|1.815
Q1 results:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'40.771
|2
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'40.821
|0.050
|3
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'41.010
|0.239
|4
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|1'41.276
|0.505
|5
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'41.310
|0.539
|6
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'41.311
|0.540
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'41.395
|0.624
|8
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'42.039
|1.268
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'42.244
|1.473
|10
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|1'42.532
|1.761
|11
|Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|1'43.030
|2.259
