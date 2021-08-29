Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP Next / Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MotoGP / British GP News

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

By:

Aleix Espargaro says his historic British Grand Prix podium proves Maverick Vinales’ decision to quit Yamaha for Aprilia in MotoGP is not him taking “10 steps back”.

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

Espargaro ran in the podium places from the start in Sunday’s 20-lap Silverstone race and fended off Ducati’s Jack Miller on the final lap to secure his first MotoGP podium since 2014 in third.

It also significantly marked Aprilia’s first podium of the modern MotoGP era and it’s first since the 500cc premier class era at Phillip Island in 2000.

All of this comes just two weeks after Aprilia confirmed it had signed Maverick Vinales for 2022 following his suspension and ultimate ousting from Yamaha following the Austria double-header.

Many had questioned Vinales’ decision to initially quit Yamaha at the end of 2021 in favour of the RS-GP, but Espargaro says his British GP result has proven to the world and to Vinales that his Aprilia move is not “10 steps back”.

“Regarding Maverick, yes, obviously if somebody told you at the beginning of the season that you will finish with Yamaha and you will go to Aprilia, you will say it’s 10 steps back,” Espargaro said.

“But obviously the way he finished with Yamaha is not nice, but it’s not that bad because the Aprilia is a competitive bike.

“We’re still not at the level of the Yamaha, that’s for sure, but we are on the way and I think he will enjoy riding the Aprilia.

“Yeah, he will have to adapt because it’s a completely different story to Yamaha, but as I showed today the bike is on the way.”

Read Also:

Commenting on his final lap battle with Miller to hold onto the podium, Espargaro admits he made a mistake in his approach as he was too focused on trying to catch Suzuki’s Alex Rins in second.

“In the last lap I made a big mistake because I was focused just with Alex to try to attack him for second place and I didn’t really care about who was coming,” Espargaro added.

“And this was a huge mistake because I opened the door at the last chicane [into Village].

“But I think today I rode quite smooth, quite clever, saving rear tyre so I had more traction than Jack.

“And then I was able to get back my third position, but today the podium was mine, so I was fully convinced.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Previous article

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Next article

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

12 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

14 min
3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind SC

1 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

19 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen admits "not how you want to win" Belgian GP

33 min
Latest news
Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore

54m
Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MotoGP

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

1 h
Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP
MotoGP

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

2 h
Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

3 h
British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium

4 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium 00:39
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium

MotoGP: Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in title race 01:33
MotoGP
5 h

MotoGP: Zarco has “put too much pressure” on himself in title race

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Aug 28, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: British Grand Prix

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash 00:50
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo sets FP2 pace after early crash

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing 00:32
MotoGP
Aug 27, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia 'doesn't want to rush' Vinales into full racing outing

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP British GP
MotoGP

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Aleix Espargaro More from
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro: Vinales' arrival will prove I'm one of top MotoGP riders British GP
MotoGP

Espargaro: Vinales' arrival will prove I'm one of top MotoGP riders

Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marquez Styria clash Styrian GP
MotoGP

Espargaro angry with MotoGP stewards after Marquez Styria clash

Why Aprilia can't afford to alienate its main asset Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia can't afford to alienate its main asset

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium British GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying British GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow “should have been faster” in home MotoGP qualifying

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Trending Today

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 "made a bad choice" at Spa, but "money talks"

Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind SC
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen declared winner after two laps behind SC

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

Verstappen admits "not how you want to win" Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen admits "not how you want to win" Belgian GP

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Russell: “Doesn’t matter” how maiden F1 podium arrived
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: “Doesn’t matter” how maiden F1 podium arrived

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins rain-ruined Belgian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘doesn’t want think about’ 2021 MotoGP title anymore

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: Podium proves Vinales' Aprilia move not “10 steps back”

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir says 2021 MotoGP title out of reach after British GP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.