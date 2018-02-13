Espargaro to sit out Thailand test after Sepang crash

KTM rider Pol Espargaro will not take part in this week's Thailand MotoGP test following his high-speed crash during the opening test of the year at Sepang.

Espargaro sat out the third day of the Sepang test last month following his 250km/h collision with the barriers on the outside at Turn 4 the previous day.

Although nothing was found to be broken in x-ray tests trackside and in Kuala Lumpur, subsequent examinations found that the Spaniard had developed a spinal disc herniation.

KTM said this was "probably" a result of the crash in Malaysia and that Espargaro underwent successful surgery on Monday night at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona.

As such, Espargaro will not take part in the upcoming test at the Buriram circuit starting on Friday, meaning KTM will have to rely on Bradley Smith and regular tester Mika Kallio at the Thai venue.