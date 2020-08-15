MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Warm Up in
14 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
45 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst

shares
comments
Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 4:23 PM

Aleix Espargaro says Danilo Petrucci giving him the middle finger after MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix qualifying was “stupid” and “hopes he gets a fine” for his outburst.

Petrucci was left furious by the Aprilia rider when he ended up in front of him at Turn 9 in the latter stages of Q1, with Espargaro having eased off just as the Ducati rider was coming into the final sector of the Red Bull Ring.

The Ducati rider gestured on track at Turn 3, before giving Espargaro the middle finger in pitlane afterwards.

Espargaro says he doesn't "understand" Petrucci's problem because he set his best sector four time on the lap in question, and says the Italian is just trying to "justify" missing out on a Q2 place on the bike which has won all Austrian GPs since 2016.

"He's just stupid, all the show he did," Espargaro fumed. "I don't understand. If you analyse the timing, his best sector four of all weekend has been set in that lap.

"So, [I have] nothing more to say. And then he closed [the gas] on the middle of the straight, he destroyed also my next lap.

"He tried to do stupid things when he arrived in the pits. He was just trying to justify that he was P13 in the winning bike of the last four years, but it's not my fault."

Espargaro added that Race Direction needs to penalise Petrucci for easing off the throttle on the straight, while also hoping he is given a fine for his middle finger gesture after riders were warned about outbursts like that at Jerez.

"I'm sure they need to penalise him because he closed in the middle of the straight.

"We actually talked also two races ago about the gesturing, they say to us 'please be careful, be polite'. We talked about this at Jerez. So, I hope he gets a fine."

Petrucci admits his pitlane outburst was "too much", but believes he may have been able to progress into Q2 without his run-in with Espargaro.

"For sure, it was a really good entry to Turn 9 when I saw Aleix coming on my line and then I had also Aleix in front of me in last corner," he explained.

"I had to wait a little bit to open the throttle because he was really close. Maybe I could be in Q2 [without this run-in].

"At the moment I'm quite OK about the feeling I had in FP4, I had a good pace with the used tyre. I want to focus on this.

"I maybe talk with Race Direction later, they call us, but I don't know what they have to tell me.

"For sure my middle finger to him was too much, but we are always trying to do our best.

"It makes me laugh because he [Espargaro] always writes on Twitter that 'I prefer to talk directly to the person and talk on track'. So, he is always the same."

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Previous article

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Next article

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Aleix Espargaro , Danilo Petrucci
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Wolff: Verstappen must be seen as favourite for race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
25m

Wolff: Verstappen must be seen as favourite for race

Verstappen explains why he didn't try contra-tyre strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen explains why he didn't try contra-tyre strategy

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
37m

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report
3h

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit

Sainz's cooling issues solved with engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
9m

Sainz's cooling issues solved with engine change

Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst

Latest news

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
37m

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit

Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
1h

Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole
MGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Verstappen must be seen as favourite for race

25m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he didn't try contra-tyre strategy

1h
3
MotoGP

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit

37m
4
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s

3h
5
IndyCar

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Latest news

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit
MGP

Rossi "surprised" about Dovizioso’s Ducati exit

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit
MGP

Dovizioso has no "Plan B" after Ducati MotoGP exit

Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst
MGP

Espargaro hopes "stupid" Petrucci is fined for Austria outburst

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole
MGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso
MGP

Stoner: Ducati "can't afford to lose" Dovizioso

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.