Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Espargaro out of Aragon GP with another collarbone fracture

shares
comments
Espargaro out of Aragon GP with another collarbone fracture
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 22, 2018, 9:41 AM

KTM MotoGP rider Pol Espargaro will not take part in this weekend's Aragon Grand Prix after fracturing his left collarbone again in a crash on Saturday morning.

Espargaro was taken to the medical centre after his fall at the Turn 14/15 complex midway through third practice for only his second race back after a three-race injury layoff.

It was discovered he had once again broken the left collarbone he had initially fractured in his crash at Brno at the start of August, an injury that left him unable to race at the Czech track or take part in the next two rounds at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

Espargaro will be taken to Barcelona for an operation, with the hope he can be fit for the next round at Thailand's Buriram Circuit in two weeks' time.

Regular MotoGP surgeon Dr. Xavier Mir explained to Movistar: "Pol suffered a direct trauma on the left shoulder, the collarbone that was in the consolidation phase, and the blow has impacted in the same place causing a new fracture that will require surgical intervention.

"The fracture was caused by today's blow, which was very strong, not because it was recovering from the previous fracture. 

"We are going to travel to Barcelona to operate and try to be prepared to travel to Thailand."

Espargaro's injury means Smith will once again be KTM's sole representative on the grid at Aragon, as he was at Brno and the Red Bull Ring.

World Superbike rider Loris Baz was called up for the ultimately cancelled Silverstone race before Espargaro's return at Misano - where the Spaniard had to withdraw mid-race because of the pain from his previous injury.

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next MotoGP article
Aragon MotoGP: Crutchlow tops FP3, Rossi crashes

Previous article

Aragon MotoGP: Crutchlow tops FP3, Rossi crashes

Next article

Aragon MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Aragon MotoGP qualifying as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Drivers Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows Article
Formula 1

F1 rule change planned to address qualifying no-shows

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.