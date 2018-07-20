Espargaro leaves hospital after German GP crash

Espargaro was forced to miss the Sachsenring race after hitting the air-fence at Turn 4, escaping fractures but "suffering a bad thoracic trauma in the left rib area" according to his Aprilia team.

He was taken to hospital in the nearby town of Chemnitz and remained there until he was released on Friday, when he returned to his Andorra home.

The Spaniard is expected to be fit for the next round of the championship in Brno at the start of August.