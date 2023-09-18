Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing” Next / Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split
MotoGP / Indian GP News

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro believes MotoGP riders are much more united in their views than before amid safety concerns over the venue of this weekend's Indian Grand Prix.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

India is scheduled to host its first-ever MotoGP round this weekend at the Buddh International Circuit which was built to host the Formula 1 race between 2011 and 2013, when it was dropped from the calendar.

Concerns about track safety have been brought up in recent months, as the venue required an upgrade to extend the run-off areas and to carry out a partial resurfacing.

The most concerning parts of the circuit are walls which are placed just three metres from the asphalt itself, with the Turn 3 barriers one of the biggest safety issues despite it being one of the slowest corners of the track.

In recent weeks, Espargaro had expressed concerns about the level of safety at the circuit, which was yet to be homologated by FIM as of last week.

Espargaro says riders are facing the weekend more united than before following a number of meetings to discuss, among other topics, setting a minimum base salary for MotoGP riders.

And the Aprilia rider suggested they are all on the same page on safety concerns ahead of the Indian GP.

"In India, all the riders together are going to walk the track before we get on the bike to understand the situation," he said.

Indian GP advertisement

Indian GP advertisement

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Motorsport.com understands that the riders are determined to bring up a vote amongst themselves on any issues relating to their safety.

Espargaro admits he has been surprised by the level of agreement among riders.

"Now there is a very important thing between us, which is togetherness," Espargaro said when asked by Motorsport.com how he believes the grid will handle any decisions regarding the Indian GP.

"I don't know why, but now that we sit down and talk, we think much more alike than we imagined.

"Before, you would go to the safety committee and there was a lot more confusion, because there were a lot of opinions pointing in different directions.

"Now it turns out that we agree on most issues. That's very positive. This way we can improve a lot of things."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing”

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
MotoGP's first Indian GP hit by visa chaos as some teams and riders unable to fly

MotoGP's first Indian GP hit by visa chaos as some teams and riders unable to fly

MotoGP
Indian GP

MotoGP's first Indian GP hit by visa chaos as some teams and riders unable to fly MotoGP's first Indian GP hit by visa chaos as some teams and riders unable to fly

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda

MotoGP

How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda How Ducati could be the key to reviving Marquez's fortunes with Honda

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Aleix Espargaro More from
Aleix Espargaro
Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro

Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro

MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro Ducati MotoGP package not stronger "in general" than Aprilia – Espargaro

Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win

Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win

MotoGP
Catalan GP

Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
British GP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Latest news

2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

SUPC Supercars

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

SGT Super GT
Sugo

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship" Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

NAS NASCAR Cup

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe