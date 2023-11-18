Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar GP
News

Espargaro hit with Qatar MotoGP grid drop and fine after Morbidelli slap

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro has been hit with a grid drop for the MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix and fined for slapping Franco Morbidelli in practice on Saturday.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

In the early stages of Saturday morning’s third practice of the weekend (officially designated as FP2), Espargaro and Morbidelli came together on track.

Morbidelli had just passed the Aprilia at Turn 5 before Espargaro tried to do the same at Turn 6, with the pair connecting as they tried to turn in.

Both ran wide at Turn 6 before an irate Espargaro struck Morbidelli’s crash helmet as the Italian gesticulated to the Aprilia rider to calm down.

The incident was placed under investigation by the FIM MotoGP stewards, who have hit Espargaro with a €10,000 fine and a six-place grid drop for the grand prix for what it deemed was unsportsmanlike behaviour.

A statement from the stewards read: “On 18 November 2023 at 15:07.19, during Grand Prix of Qatar Free Practice 2 session, you were observed to have behaved in an aggressive manner including physically striking number 21 [Morbidelli].

“This contravenes Article 3.2.2.2 of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations [stating] 'any corrupt or fraudulent act, or any action of prejudicial to the interests of the meetings or of the sport, carried out by a person or a group of persons occurring during an event'.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

“It is therefore an infringement of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship Regulations, being detrimental to the interest of the sport.

“For the above reasons, the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel has imposed a fine of 10,000 euros and 6 Grid Positions penalty for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar MotoGP Race (in accordance with articles 3.2.1 and 3.3.2.3.”

Espargaro’s grid penalty will apply only to Sunday’s grand prix and not Saturday evening’s sprint.

It will means he will drop from 10th on the grid to 16th, promoting Brad Binder, Augusto Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller up a place.

LCR Honda’s Iker Lecuona has also been hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Bastianini during Q1 in qualifying on Saturday.

This will drop the Spaniard from 21st to last on the grid for Sunday’s race.

shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP Qatar GP: Marini snatches pole with lap record, Bagnaia heads Martin
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Marini snatches pole with lap record, Bagnaia heads Martin

MotoGP Qatar GP: Marini snatches pole with lap record, Bagnaia heads Martin

MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Marini snatches pole with lap record, Bagnaia heads Martin MotoGP Qatar GP: Marini snatches pole with lap record, Bagnaia heads Martin

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Aleix Espargaro
More from
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders

Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders

MotoGP

Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
British GP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Aprilia Racing Team
More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint Aprilia withdraws new MotoGP clutch system after rival complaint

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Quartararo: Marquez “will make our lives difficult” on Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Latest news

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round MotoGP Qatar GP: Martin takes vital sprint win to roll title battle to final round

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 car sells for whopping $18.8m in auction

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?

Misc General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?

F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more F1 Las Vegas GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe