Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP Catalan GPMotoGPCatalan GPMore events
MotoGP Catalan GP Breaking news

Espargaro handed grid penalty after Lorenzo run-in

0 shares
Espargaro handed grid penalty after Lorenzo run-in
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Get alerts
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
17/06/2018 09:18

Aprilia MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro has been penalised for cruising on the racing line and impeding Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo during the warm-up session ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix.

Lorenzo was up on session pace-setter Andrea Dovizioso three sectors into his final lap, but came up on the cruising RS-GP of Espargaro through the high-speed final corner Turn 14.

The Aprilia rider was swiftly handed a three-place grid penalty following a stewards' investigation, dropping him from 16th on the grid to 19th.

"During the MotoGP Warm-up of the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, at Turn 14 you were found to be riding in an irresponsible manner being slow on the racing line," read the notification of sanction addressed to Espargaro.

"This contravenes Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations, 'riders must ride in a responsible manner which does not cause danger to other competitors or participants, either on the track or in the pit lane'.

"It is therefore an infingement of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations and is considered a moderately serious offense."

The stewards also noted this was "the second offense" for Espargaro, which contributed to sanction.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo , Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP Catalan GPMotoGPCatalan GPMore events