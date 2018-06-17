Espargaro handed grid penalty after Lorenzo run-in

Aprilia MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro has been penalised for cruising on the racing line and impeding Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo during the warm-up session ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix.

Lorenzo was up on session pace-setter Andrea Dovizioso three sectors into his final lap, but came up on the cruising RS-GP of Espargaro through the high-speed final corner Turn 14.

The Aprilia rider was swiftly handed a three-place grid penalty following a stewards' investigation, dropping him from 16th on the grid to 19th.

"During the MotoGP Warm-up of the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya, at Turn 14 you were found to be riding in an irresponsible manner being slow on the racing line," read the notification of sanction addressed to Espargaro.

"This contravenes Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations, 'riders must ride in a responsible manner which does not cause danger to other competitors or participants, either on the track or in the pit lane'.

"It is therefore an infingement of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations and is considered a moderately serious offense."

The stewards also noted this was "the second offense" for Espargaro, which contributed to sanction.