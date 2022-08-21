Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more Next / The flawed MotoGP sprint evolution that is a necessary evil
MotoGP News

Espargaro ‘doesn’t understand’ why friendly MotoGP title battle isn’t liked

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says he ‘doesn’t understand’ why the media doesn’t like the fact his MotoGP title battle with Fabio Quartararo is so friendly.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Espargaro ‘doesn’t understand’ why friendly MotoGP title battle isn’t liked
Listen to this article

Espargaro has emerged as a surprise championship contender in 2022 aboard the vastly improved RS-GP after taking a maiden win at the Argentine Grand Prix earlier this season.

After 12 races he is just 22 points behind reigning world champion Quartararo and has consistently been a podium contender this season.

What has typified the 2022 title battle is the wholesome nature of the fight between the pair, with Quartararo now even “the idol” of Espargaro’s son Max.

While Espargaro is aware that the pair will likely have more clashes like they did at Assen in June, he sees no reason why his relationship with Quartararo will change away from the race track.

“He’s still the idol of my kid,” Espargaro said at the Red Bull Ring on Thursday ahead of the Austrian GP.

“I’ve said many times, Fabio is a nice guy, and many times from outside of us from the press it looks like you guys don’t like that we are fighting for the world championship and we have a good relationship.

“And I don’t really understand this.

“We clashed already once in Assen, and I’m sure we will clash again during the next races.

“Racing is racing. If we know how far we can go to respect one another, this is racing.

“We both want to win, but Fabio is a very nice guy.

“He lives beside my house and always when he passes my house he stops, and I hope he can continue stopping on the next years to say hello. But what happens on track stays on track.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo echoed Espargaro’s comments, adding: “I think when we are both racing there is a lot of respect.

“But he wants to win, I want to win. Everyone here wants to win. So, I think it’s not changing anything.

“But we all have a clear goal, and that is to win. So, at the end I think that thing is the most important. But our relationship outside of racing is the same, it will not change.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
2022 Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Previous article

2022 Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Next article

The flawed MotoGP sprint evolution that is a necessary evil

The flawed MotoGP sprint evolution that is a necessary evil
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year” Austrian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP Austrian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him British GP Prime
MotoGP

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Latest news

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia’s Austria MotoGP victory “hardest of the year”

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his ‘safe’ front tyre decision in the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix made his charge to victory “one of the hardest of the year”.

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘on qualifying mode’ in MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he was ‘on qualifying mode’ in every lap of Sunday’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix to fight for the podium at the Red Bull Ring.

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight win
MotoGP MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Bagnaia beats Quartararo for third straight win

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia held onto a third successive victory in 2022 at the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix as Fabio Quartararo took a damage-limiting second at the Red Bull Ring.

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Fernandez set for RNF Aprilia MotoGP move in 2023

Raul Fernandez is close to finalising a move to the RNF Aprilia MotoGP squad in 2023 after an agreement was reached with KTM to release him from his current contract.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.