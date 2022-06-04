Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / MotoGP reduces tyre options for 2023 season Next / MotoGP riders brace for “race of survival” in Catalan GP
MotoGP / Catalan GP News

Espargaro didn’t enjoy risks for “crazy” Catalan MotoGP pole lap

Aleix Espargaro says he didn’t enjoy taking extra risks to secure pole position for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix despite setting a new lap record in Barcelona.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Espargaro didn’t enjoy risks for “crazy” Catalan MotoGP pole lap
Listen to this article

The Aprilia rider had broken the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya lap record during third practice on Saturday morning, only to go even faster during qualifying with a 1m38.742s to take pole position by 0.031s from Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

The home hero, who won from pole position earlier this year in Argentina, had hoped a slower lap with less risk would’ve been enough for top spot but after seeing Bagnaia dip into the 1m38s he upped the ante to claim pole and another new lap record.

As a result Espargaro feared he was on the limit in qualifying, which was demonstrated when he ran off-track at Turn 10 during his final flying lap, only to hold on to pole when his rivals couldn’t better his time.

“It has been the most difficult lap of all season so far, the conditions were super, super tricky,” Espargaro said in parc ferme immediately after qualifying.

“I was talking with the team and I was not sure whether to go under the 1m39s, so then with the first time attack I saw many riders into the 1m39.0s, so I had to go 1m38s if I wanted the pole position so it was all or nothing.

“I did an absolutely crazy lap, sliding everywhere and actually, I didn’t enjoy the lap, I was on the limit at every single corner and when I activated the rear rideheight device on the last straight I said, ‘you closed the lap, you are a lucky man’.

“So when I saw P1 I was even more happy. Let’s see if this can give me an advantage for tomorrow’s race.”

Reflecting on qualifying in the press conference, Espargaro added: “I lost the front a couple of times and almost had a couple of highsides but I was riding on the limit of the bike.

“But the last two corners I did very, very fast, so I was very happy to close the lap and not crash. That was already a victory, so when I saw P1 I was very happy.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro remains strong favourite for victory in Barcelona having demonstrated impressive race pace in practice, topping three of the four sessions before qualifying, thanks to the Aprilia’s ability to find mechanical grip in the hot and slippery conditions.

The Spaniard is also confident that he’s found a better set-up through his electronics during final practice, but is wary of finding a “balance” between outright pace and overusing his rear tyre too early in the race.

“Normally, 90% of the races are won by the fastest rider but here in Barcelona it is not that easy, it is not about going fast, I can go very, very fast but you also have to manage the rear tyre,” Espargaro said.

“It is a bit frustrating because there is a certain moment when you cannot do anything, there is nothing you can do, just accelerate and wait for the bike to go, because the bike and the traction control is stopping you a lot.

“In FP4 I tried different electronic settings to see if I lost a lot of time or not by saving tyre and we are quite happy with the results. The pace I did is quite strong so tomorrow is going to be a balance to find this thin line between the speed and the consumption of the rear tyre.”

shares
comments
MotoGP reduces tyre options for 2023 season
Previous article

MotoGP reduces tyre options for 2023 season
Next article

MotoGP riders brace for “race of survival” in Catalan GP

MotoGP riders brace for “race of survival” in Catalan GP
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP Canadian GP
Formula 1

Slow pitstop made Leclerc's "life much more difficult" in Canadian GP

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying Canadian GP
Formula 1

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.