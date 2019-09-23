MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Breaking news

Espargaro's Aragon result not "reality" for Aprilia

shares
comments
Espargaro's Aragon result not "reality" for Aprilia
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 1:46 PM

Aleix Espargaro has warned that his strong Aragon MotoGP weekend is not the “reality” of Aprilia’s true pace, and admits the Italian manufacturer is still “suffering”.

Espargaro put his RS-GP fifth on the grid having held a front row spot briefly in qualifying, and was only narrowly pipped to sixth by Cal Crutchlow late on in the 23-lap Aragon race.

An 11th-place finish for Andrea Iannone on the second Aprilia meant the Noale marque came away with its strongest points haul of 2019 yet, narrowing the gap to KTM in the fight for fifth in the constructors' battle.

At Misano, Espargaro had expressed disgruntlement at the fact Aprilia had brought no updates to the recent test at the Italian track, which prompted a conflict of comments in the press between Espargaro and Aprilia boss Romano Albesiano.

For PRIME users:

Espargaro conceded his first top eight in a year was a positive result, but was quick to dismiss any thoughts that Aprilia had turned a corner in its difficult 2019 season.

“Yeah, but we cannot forget we are not in a different moment now,” Espargaro said of his Aragon result. “The reality is we are not competitive enough. Aprilia and myself, we are not in the place where we have to be.

“This is the reality, not an excuse. Now we can say we are really happy and whatever, but the reality is not this – the reality is we are suffering.

“I hope next season, I truly believe next season every race can be like this one. I’m not saying we need to fight for the podium, but every race we have to be fighting for the top eight, and five, six, seven seconds from the top guys – not more.

“In the other tracks we finish more than half a minute [off the win]. This is embarrassing.

“Obviously this [result] gives me a little bit of confidence and to the team as well, but the reality is the bike is the same as last week.”

Read Also:

Speaking about his race, Espargaro says he expected to be able to fight with the Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo until the end, but was denied the opportunity because a lack of front feeling.

“The first laps I was a little bit scared and worried because I didn’t feel very good with a full [fuel] tank,” he added.

“I had a few problems with the front, and Quartararo and Vinales opened a small gap. But, then, after three laps I start to feel competitive.

“I recovered the distance with them and I enjoyed it a lot. I expected a little bit more. I expected to be able to fight with the Yamahas until the end, but it was not possible with everything.

“We lose a little bit under acceleration and I was not able to gain enough under braking because I didn’t feel super-good with the front tyre.

“But, overall, super-solid race. The gap between us and the podium was very short, so I’m satisfied.”

Additional reporting by German Garcia Casanova

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed

Previous article

Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Aleix Espargaro
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
09:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
13:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
14:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
14:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
09:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
13:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc understood Ferrari call "a lot more" after Singapore GP

2h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Singapore a "wake-up call" for Red Bull

3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes should be "feeling the pain"

4
Formula 1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

5
Formula 1

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Espargaro's Aragon result not "reality" for Aprilia
MGP

Espargaro's Aragon result not "reality" for Aprilia

Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed
MGP

Lorenzo has no choice but to "accept" current speed

Vinales had "no chance" of holding off Ducatis
MGP

Vinales had "no chance" of holding off Ducatis

Rossi doesn't understand "bad" Aragon GP pace
MGP

Rossi doesn't understand "bad" Aragon GP pace

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez closes on sixth title with win

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.